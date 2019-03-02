Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian meets with Lismore mayor Isaac Smith and National's candidate for Lismore, Austin Curtin as well as being harassed by protesters in Koala Bear suites at the press conference sites.
NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian meets with Lismore mayor Isaac Smith and National's candidate for Lismore, Austin Curtin as well as being harassed by protesters in Koala Bear suites at the press conference sites. Marc Stapelberg
Politics

NSW Premier runs from protesters

Aisling Brennan
by
2nd Mar 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NSW Premier Gladys Berejikilian couldn't escape the election chaos in the Northern Rivers, even after changing the location of her major funding announcement for flood mitigation in Lismore at the last minute.

Yesterday's planned press conference on the flood mitigation plan was moved to Lismore MP Thomas George's office after about 20 protesters showed up to the original planned site in South Lismore.

Protesters had hoped to present a letter to the Premier about their concerns over deforestation, Coal Seam Gas and the destruction of habitat for native species such as koalas.

Media were informed of the last minute change, only for protesters to follow in their cars and chant "save the koala" outside of Mr George's office.

But Ms Berejiklian defended her actions, stating she always had time to speak with constituents.

"I'm up here regularly, and I intend to be up here again but it's not possible to meet every single constituent in the Lismore electorate but it's not possible on every occasion," she said.

"I met with business community leaders (yesterday) and locals and I make it a priority to continue that. I don't really think it matters to the people where I hold my press conferences."

However, it wasn't just the Lismore protesters the Premier boycotted yesterday. A planned public meeting at Bangalow Hotel with Nationals candidate for Ballina Ben Franklin was postponed this week.

Labor's candidate for Ballina Asren Pugh said voters "deserve real answers to the issues that we care about".

"We deserve the opportunity to hear directly from the Premier why she has declared a war on our festivals, why she is imposing massive overdevelopment on our community and why she is letting our Koalas habitat be destroyed," Mr Pugh said.

"I would say she should stay and face the music but this Premier would just try to shut it down."

austin curtin gladys berejiklian isaac smith lismore flood 2017 march flood 2017 nsw state election 2019 thomas george
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Premier promises to stop future floods in CBD

    premium_icon Premier promises to stop future floods in CBD

    News THE flood mitigation plan is expected to provide security for current and future businesses and residents in the Lismore CBD.

    • 2nd Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    Premier confirms $8.2M promise to help flood proof Lismore

    premium_icon Premier confirms $8.2M promise to help flood proof Lismore

    Politics The Premier announced funding for flood mitigation project

    Man who photographed up girl's skirt appeals sentence

    premium_icon Man who photographed up girl's skirt appeals sentence

    Crime The court heard community views had caused him 'some concern'

    • 2nd Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    Law firm's 'demeaning' behaviour could spark action

    premium_icon Law firm's 'demeaning' behaviour could spark action

    News Conduct of UM founder Serge Benhayon's legal team sparks new hearing

    • 2nd Mar 2019 12:00 AM