Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

NSW cop charged with child sex offences

by Natalie Wolfe
26th Oct 2018 7:44 PM

A NSW police officer has been suspended from duty after he was charged with a raft of child sex offences.

Senior constable Dean Perkins, 43, was arrested just before 4pm yesterday by detectives and spent the night in jail.

He was charged with aggravated act of indecency, two counts of aggravated indecent assault, attempt sexual intercourse with a child under 10, grooming child under 14 years for unlawful sexual activity, two counts of have sexual intercourse with a child 10-14, and peep or pry.

Police allege he committed the offences between 2007 and 2018.

Senior Constable Dean Perkins lectured on cyber safety to high school kids.
Senior Constable Dean Perkins lectured on cyber safety to high school kids.


Appearing at Penrith Local Court today, Senior Constable Perkins was refused bail.

Before his arrest, Senior Constable Perkins worked as an officer in the NSW Police specialist youth command and had given talks at a number of high schools around Sydney about cyber safety.

In July, the senior cop visited boys high school St Dominic's College.

The school, in the western Sydney suburb of Kingswood, said it was "extremely fortunate to have two Police Liaison Officers from our Local Area Command present to our students about current information regarding cyber safety".

During his time at the school, Senior Constable Perkins discussed social media misuse, online gaming and the risks, protecting yourself online, bullying, sexting, esafety.gov.au, mobile phone misuse, the law regarding cybercrimes and digital reputation.

A spokeswoman for NSW Police was unable to comment on the case.

editors picks nsw nsw crime

Top Stories

    Ex-nurse challenges Ballina murder convictions

    Ex-nurse challenges Ballina murder convictions

    Crime MEGAN Haines was jailed for 27 years for murdering two aged-care residents with lethal doses of insulin is challenging her convictions in NSW.

    Motorbike rider airlifted to hospital after crash

    Motorbike rider airlifted to hospital after crash

    News Rescue chopper landed on Ross Lane to retrieve the patient

    Attacks, 'personal threats': Why Deborah Benhayon resigned

    premium_icon Attacks, 'personal threats': Why Deborah Benhayon resigned

    News Chamber of Commerce president says decision was made with "sadness"

    Head-on crash leads to roadside fight between two men

    Head-on crash leads to roadside fight between two men

    News It is understood a mum and baby are in one of the cars

    Local Partners