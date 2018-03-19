Why the NSW Opposition leader is in Lismore today

NSW Opposition leader and Labor leader Luke Foley will be in Lismore today.

NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley will be in Lismore today as part of a state-wide tour to address the Berejikian Government's "obsession" with billion dollar Sydney stadiums.

Mr. Foley boarded a specially-marked campaign bus yesterday - the Schools and Hospitals Before Stadiums bus - declaring that outside metropolitan Sydney there is real anger and a clear sense of being ignored because of the obscene amount of money the Liberals and Nationals want to spend on Sydney sport stadiums.

"People in regional and rural New South Wales are being neglected quite offensively by the Berejiklian-Barilaro government - which is obviously counting on their good manners not to object," Mr Foley said.

"I have news for the Premier and Deputy Premier: they're objecting - and I'm on their side."

Mr Foley will be accompanied by Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord as they visit Lismore Base Hospital this morning.

Which, In the most recent quarterly report from the Bureau of Health Information revealed was the second most under pressure hospital in the State, outside Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong.

His trip will also take him to Tweed on the far North Coast, Myall Lakes, several towns in the Hunter Valley, then west to Barwon, Dubbo, Bega, Queanbeyan and back through key western Sydney seats.