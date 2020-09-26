NSW has recorded just one new case of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday, as health authorities urge more people to get tested.

The latest person to be diagnosed is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.

While it's good news for the state, NSW Health is concerned about a decrease in testing rates in recent weeks, particularly as school holidays get underway.

There were 12,258 tests reported in the 24-hour period to 8pm Friday, compared with 13,686 on Thursday.

"With the start of school holidays and increased movement of people, NSW Health is appealing to everyone to get tested as soon as symptoms appear," a NSW Health spokesman said in a statement.

A returned traveller in hotel quarantine is the only new case announced on Saturday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / James Gourley

NSW recorded four new cases of coronavirus on Friday.

One of those was a man in his 50s from Sydney's southeast, whose source of infection remains unclear.

The man lives in a supported care facility with two other people.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said on Thursday he had underlying health conditions and was in intensive care at Campbelltown Hospital.

The health department is treating 72 coronavirus cases, including three in intensive care, none of which are being ventilated.

Originally published as NSW numbers continue to drop