NSW now a State of Emergency

HIGH FIRE DANGER: Temperatures are expected to rise and a State of Emergency has been declared across NSW ahead of weekend of high fire danger. Photo shows crews from the Kyogle RFS helping out at the Rappville bushfire.

AS MORE than 100 fires continue to burn across the state, Premier Gladys Berejiklian has declared a state of emergency across New South Wales for the next seven days, as firefighters brace for dangerous conditions.

Ms Berejiklian issued the declaration on the advice of NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said fire behaviour would be “erratic and significant” due to the high temperatures and strong winds.

“The heat will start moving through NSW on Thursday and conditions will worsen on Saturday,” Mr Fitzsimmons said.

“We can expect the winds to be up and conditions to be at their peak very early in the morning and we’ll have high sustained fire dangers for something like 15 hours.”

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that temperatures will rocket with some NSW `towns expected to reach the mid-40s, but the Northern Rivers should see the mercury rise to the mid-30s.

RFS Northern Zone Inspector Boyd Townsend said people need to remain vigilant and not be complacent.

With five major fires already in the Northern Rivers landscape, Insp Townsend said the RFS needs the community to do their bit by being extra careful over the coming days and ensuring everyone has done everything possible to prepare themselves, their family and property.

“There is no doubt we will be faced with more fires, with re-ignitions and new fires being started,” he said.

“The risks are still very real in this area and will be for weeks and weeks until we get rain.”

Insp Townsend said firefighters will see elevated temperatures around Friday and Saturday but predictions are that the winds will not to be as severe as they are down south.

“People should take care, stay hydrated and they see an unattended fire then call triple-0,” he said.

Also known as a Section 44, once a SOE is declared by the Commissioner the district has access to any and all firefighting personnel/equipment from across the State at no cost to the district or RFS,

The State Government foots the bill of all related Section 44 declared operations.

The SOE declaration is the second since October 2013 and the second in two months.

It allows powers to be transferred from the NSW government to the RFS commissioner.

These powers include the ability to:

● Direct any government agency to conduct or refrain from conducting its functions;

● Control and co-ordinate the allocation of government resources;

● Evacuate people from property within the declared area;

● Close roads and thoroughfares to traffic;

● Pull down or shore up infrastructure at risk of collapse;

● Order the shutdown of essential utilities in the declared area including electricity, gas, oil and water; and

● Enter or take possession of property in the course of the emergency response.

Updates on this fire are available at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by calling call 1800 NSW RFS (1800 679 737).

For the latest Fire Danger Ratings go to www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or call 1800 NSW RFS (1800 679 737).

Total Fire Ban rules are at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fdr-and-tobans/total-fire-ban-rules

For information on National Parks closures please visit www.npws.nsw.gov.au

If you need to report a new fire or require urgent assistance, dial triple-0 (000).

More information at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me