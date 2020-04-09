NSW minister to be fined if excuse ‘doesn’t cut the mustard’

Embattled Minister Don Harwin has urgently returned to Sydney apologising to the Premier and the people of Sydney.

The Arts Minister was caught staying at his Pearl Beach holiday home on the Central Coast despite repeated government pleas for Sydneysiders to stay out of regional NSW to avoid the spread of the virus.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she was "disappointed" - despite knowing two days ago of Mr Harwin's arrangements before The Daily Telegraph revealed them.

Don Harwin outside his Pearl Beach holiday house on Wednesday afternoon.

Ms Berejiklian said it was important her colleagues were "seen to stick to the rule", yet also attempted to mount a defence of Mr Harwin saying he fled to the coast before lockdown was in place.

She did not address the fact that he had travelled back to at least twice in the period.

Asked why she was only disappointed now after The Daily Telegraph revealed Mr Harwin's arrangements but not when he informed her, Ms Berejiklian said "based on what he told me strictly he hadn't breached the rules because they were prior to the restrictions".

"But as I say today, it's not strictly about the rules it's about the message to the community."

Mr Harwin, whose principal place of residence is Elizabeth Bay in Sydney's eastern suburbs, was found on Wednesday afternoon at his $1.3 million investment property, 300m from the beach.

The Premier said she was not inclined to sack the minister even if he gets a fine, saying you can't sack everyone who gets a fine.

In a written statement this morning, Mr Harwin said "I apologise to the Premier and the people of NSW".

Gladys Berejiklian addresses the Harwin issue this morning.

"I took advice from my department officials about the Public Health Order to ensure I adhered to the guidelines during this period.

"I have no desire to cause a distraction for the Government at this important time and have returned to my Sydney home."

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said he was willing to fine Mr Harwin and noted that even the Prime Minister had asked people to stay home.

"If (Mr Harwin's) excuse doesn't cut the mustard he'll get the fine," he said.

Mr Fuller said he would ask questions of Mr Harwin and noted there was photo evidence of another person in his home, as published in today's paper, and indicated that may also breach the rules.

Mr Harwin confirmed he had been at the holiday home for "about three weeks" and in that time had once travelled to and from Sydney for a medical appointment.

However, he was also in parliament on March 24 - two weeks ago - which he did not mention.

Don Harwin's holiday house at Pearl Beach where the minister was caught holidaying. Picture: Christian Gilles

The minister's getaway comes as the government ­ordered a statewide police blitz on would-be holiday-makers, ordering people turning up at caravan parks and camping sites to go back home.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro, who has led pleas for Sydneysiders to stay away from the regions, said there was a clear expectation everyone stayed in their principal place of residence.

"The rules apply to everyone, politicians aren't exempt - we need to set the standard and I'm bloody disappointed," he said last night.

"Everyone could go to their holiday home - we are asking people not to. This sets a bad example."

A ministerial source has revealed how, in a high level leadership phone hookup last week, Mr Harwin argued against strict restrictions on Airbnbs in the regions.

An unknown person at Mr Harwin’s house in Pearl Beach. Picture: Christian Gilles

It is understood Mr Barilaro raised the need to deter Airbnb rentals and Minister Rob Stokes raised the prospect of taking extreme planning measures to stop the use of the holiday homes.

"Harwin pipes up and went hard against this," a source in the meeting said.

Mr Harwin told Ms Berejiklian of the ­arrangements two days ago, including that he had been on the coast since March 13, a source said on Wednesday night.

Mr Harwin on Wednesday said he was on the coast for health reasons, preferring the "fresh air" of the Central Coast as he said he was 55 and had co-morbidities and a history of respiratory problems.

He added his work-from-home arrangements were better at Pearl Beach than they were in his "small apartment in Sydney".

"I live in a very built-up area in Sydney with high density and here I have windows that can open so I can have the fresh air and I can walk in fresh air and I have more room in my house here than I would have in my small apartment in inner Sydney," he told The Daily Telegraph.

A government spokesman said Mr Harwin had not breached any laws or health orders, and pointed to a clause in the special coronavirus Public Health Orders which does allow "moving ­between different places of residences of the person".

However, senior ministers, who were on Wednesday night night furious on hearing of their colleague's relocation, said the intention of the clause was not to allow relocation to holiday homes because authorities are ­deeply concerned about the ability of the regional health systems to cope with an influx of people.

Multiple senior sources said the intention of the clause was, instead, to ensure divorced families were not breaking the law when ferrying children between homes.

Mr Harwin insisted he had no "guests coming and going from this house", but The Daily Telegraph sighted a guest with Mr Harwin at the Pearl Beach property.

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said on March 31 he wanted people to stay in "their primary home" as the hospitals were equipped based on where the population is usually spread.

Mr Harwin said: "I have two residences. I have chosen to live at this one for health reasons."

Originally published as NSW minister to be fined if excuse 'doesn't cut the mustard'