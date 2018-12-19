Menu
NSW Family and Community Services Minister Pru Goward (left) and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian speak to the media. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP
Politics

NSW minister will quit politics

19th Dec 2018 12:55 PM

NSW cabinet minister Pru Goward will retire from politics at the next state election to spend more time with her family.

Ms Goward, 66, who was first elected to parliament in 2007, on Wednesday announced she will not recontest her regional seat of Goulburn in March.

She said her 87-year-old husband, David Barnett, had been very unwell and "now is the time to be with my family".

"It was a very very difficult decision to make and one I am making in the best interests of my family," she told reporters in Sydney.

"The premier, who has always been such a great friend and supporter and has understood my struggle, has asked me to continue in my ministerial role until the election."

Ms Goward is the Minister for Family and Community Services, Social Housing and for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.

She said she was "very confident" the coalition would be returned to government at the state election in 2019 and would retain her seat.

"I thank the people of Goulburn, who I've served for almost 12 years."

Before entering parliament, Ms Goward served as Australia's Sex Discrimination Commissioner. She earlier spent nearly two decades working as a journalist.

She is the second NSW minister to announce their retirement ahead of the 2019 election, following Nationals MP Troy Grant's announcement in July.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian described Ms Goward as a "trailblazer" for women in Australia and an outstanding minister who will be missed.

"I know how difficult this decision has been for Pru and completely appreciate her need to put family first at this difficult time," Ms Berejiklian said. "I wish her and her family the best for the future."

