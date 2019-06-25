Menu
NSW man shot dead over barking dog: police

by Perry Duffin
25th Jun 2019 3:02 PM

An 18-year-old is believed to have shot dead his neighbour in central western NSW because the man's dogs would not stop barking.

The 25-year-old victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition on Monday afternoon, after emergency workers were called to property in Parkes just before 5pm. He later died.

NSW Police sources confirmed the shooting is believed to have followed an argument about the victim's dogs barking.

Superintendent Chris Taylor told reporters the men were "not great friends" but confirmed they lived on the same street and knew one another.

Police are not aware of any previous incidents between them, the ABC reported.

The teenager was arrested at the scene and taken to Parkes Police Station, where he was charged with murder.

He is also charged with firing a gun in a public place and possession of an unregistered, unauthorised gun in public.

He will face Orange Local Court on Tuesday.

