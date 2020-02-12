Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW surfing champion Anthony Trevor Draper has pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court to trying to import 512kg of cocaine.
NSW surfing champion Anthony Trevor Draper has pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court to trying to import 512kg of cocaine.
Crime

Surfing champion pleads to botched cocaine import

by Sonia Kohlbacher
12th Feb 2020 6:11 PM

A former surfing champion who out-gunned the Australian navy in an inflatable boat carrying half a tonne of cocaine has pleaded guilty to trying to import the drugs.

Anthony Trevor Draper was promised $10,000 if he got behind the wheel of the vessel and allegedly helped two other men collect what he believed was cannabis off the NSW coast in 2018.

The surfboard maker and skilled seafarer later learnt he was picking up 512kg of cocaine and then sped away from an intercepting naval vessel before being arrested.

Draper, from Manly, on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to attempting to import a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.

anthony trevor draper court crime drug import surfing champion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Flash flooding likely' 120mm rain predicted for Thursday

        premium_icon 'Flash flooding likely' 120mm rain predicted for Thursday

        News Forecast predicts up to 120mm of rain in a single day for this Northern Rivers town

        Mayor called a ‘d---head’ over fitness farm approval

        premium_icon Mayor called a ‘d---head’ over fitness farm approval

        Council News Community divided on a proposal to build an outdoor obstacle course.

        Who says art doesn't pay?

        premium_icon Who says art doesn't pay?

        Council News After the sculpture was dismantled, all of its birds have been sold.

        Meet helicopter crewman who rescues people for a living

        premium_icon Meet helicopter crewman who rescues people for a living

        News Jimmy Keough marks 15 years with the Westpac service.