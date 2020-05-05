Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man will appear in court after a police operation allegedly caught him sending child sex abuse material online.
A man will appear in court after a police operation allegedly caught him sending child sex abuse material online.
Crime

Man in court over child sex offences

5th May 2020 4:53 PM

A 43-year-old man is accused of sending and soliciting child abuse material online in southern NSW.

In March detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit began engaging online with a man.

Police will allege in court that the man engaged in sexually-explicit conversations and sent indecent material online.

The man was arrested at a home near Albury on March 24 and mobile phones were seized.

He was charged with using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person and using a carriage service to solicit child abuse material.

He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Albury Local Court on Tuesday.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.
 

Originally published as NSW man in court over child sex offences

child abuse crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘DEVASTATING’: Footy community in shock after fire

        premium_icon ‘DEVASTATING’: Footy community in shock after fire

        Sport THE NRRRL and sporting community have rallied around the club after a fire ripped through their building.

        ‘You shouldn’t be here’: Surfers fed up with non-locals

        premium_icon ‘You shouldn’t be here’: Surfers fed up with non-locals

        News MANY Ballina surfers have had enough of Byron Bay surfers who are not abiding by...

        How wealthy are we? New report shows where we rank

        premium_icon How wealthy are we? New report shows where we rank

        News How rich are we compared to other areas?

        GHOST TOWN: Will Lismore CBD survive COVID-19?

        premium_icon GHOST TOWN: Will Lismore CBD survive COVID-19?

        News LISMORE Chamber of Commerce explains why the town will “come alive” when...