Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is due to face court accused of stabbing his older brother through a car window after the two got into a fight.
A man is due to face court accused of stabbing his older brother through a car window after the two got into a fight.
Crime

Man behind bars after brother stabbed

by Luke Costin
9th May 2020 8:56 AM

A Sydney man is behind bars accused of stabbing his older brother and attacking his brother's car.

The 43-year-old and his brother, 48, were allegedly in a physical altercation inside a Cambridge Park home on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

After the older brother went outside to his car, the younger brother allegedly threw a glass bottle at the car and then stabbed the seated man through the open driver-side window.

He then stabbed the car multiple times, police allege.

The younger brother was arrested and refused police bail on charges of domestic-violence-related wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and damaging property.

He is due to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

The older brother was treated for a shoulder wound and taken to Westmead Hospital.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as NSW man behind bars after brother stabbed

court crime domestic violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Low prices has led to one petrol station running out of fuel

        premium_icon Low prices has led to one petrol station running out of fuel

        News NRMA confirmed petrol prices are coming down in parts of the Northern Rivers, but are still ‘not good enough’.

        ‘Paleo Pete’ Evans set to open North Coast 'healing' clinic

        premium_icon ‘Paleo Pete’ Evans set to open North Coast 'healing' clinic

        Business Chef’s company get the green light to open a new business.

        HOT REAL ESTATE: The rural properties in high demand

        premium_icon HOT REAL ESTATE: The rural properties in high demand

        News PROPERTIES have been sold after just a couple of weeks on the market.

        Business reopening a relief for local artists

        premium_icon Business reopening a relief for local artists

        News BALLINA’S Creative Artisans Gallery is open again after six weeks.