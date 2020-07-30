Menu
NSW jail locks down after first case of COVID-19

by LINDA SILMALIS
30th Jul 2020 10:26 AM
Parklea jail is in lockdown with staff advised to wear masks after recording its first confirmed ever case of COVID-19 in an inmate.

The inmate is understood to have arrived from Victoria when he was detained at the Surry Hills police cells before later being moved to Parklea prison.

Since returning a positive test, the inmate has been transferred to the special NSW Corrective Services COVID-19 hospital set up at Silverwater Metropolitan Remand and Reception prison.

In a message sent to jail staff shortly before 7am today, Parklea governor Paul Baker revealed an inmate arrived at the prison on July 27.

Mr Baker said while the prisoner had not been in "direct" contact with staff or inmates, the jail would not be sending inmates out "nor receive inmates in the centre".

"I was informed late last night that an inmate in 6b tested positive for COVID-19," he wrote.

"He arrived on 27th July and was subject to isolation procedures since his arrival."

He said prisoners in sections 6a and 6b would remain locked in while deep cleaning took place.

"Staff in these units should wear masks. We will not send inmate outs, nor receive inmates in the centre today."

Originally published as NSW jail locks down after first case of COVID-19

