The goods were stashed inside garbage bags in a industries shed outside of the prison. Picture: CSNSW
Crime

NSW guards intercept syringes and tattoo guns

by DANIELLE LE MESSURIER
27th Aug 2018 10:09 AM
PRISON guards have intercepted a massive contraband haul containing everything from tobacco and syringes to vials of testosterone and tattoo guns that were bound for a minimum-security NSW jail

Prison officers at the Glen Innes Correctional Centre near Grafton discovered the items stashed inside garbage bags in a gardening shed outside the prison gates on Saturday. The seizure was the culmination of a four-week covert investigation.

 

Prison officers at the minimum-security Glen Innes Correctional Centre intercepted drugs, tattoo guns and tobacco. Picture: CSNSW
Among the items seized were 30 syringes, 10 packets of tobacco, two vials of testosterone, one jail-made tattoo gun and 97 tattoo needles.

Prison officers also found 152 tablets, one mobile phone charger, 58 needles and one tattoo power station "with accessories".

Corrections Minister David Elliott commended Glen Innes officers for their "strategic search", which he said was based on intelligence-gathering and surveillance.

Corrective Services NSW Commissioner Peter Severin said the seizure should serve as a warning to inmates considering trafficking contraband.

"Our staff are well-trained and have the necessary tools to detect and prevent contraband from circulating through our centres," he said.

Smuggling contraband is punishable by two years jail.

 

Tobacco was found inside garbage bags. Picture: CSNSW
