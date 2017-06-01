NSW Greens reject Gonski's poorer cousin

How much will the Federal Government allocate to your school under Gonski over the next decade.

NSW Greens Education spokesperson and Member for Ballina Tamara Smith has called on her Federal counterparts in the Senate to reject Gonski 2.0.

"The NSW Greens don't accept that anything less than the original model of needs-based funding proposed by the Gonski review panel should be supported and we unequivocally call on the Federal Liberal National government to go back to the drawing board,” Ms Smith said.

"Turnbull's new iteration falls well short of the needs-based model that all sides of politics agreed to and saw as a way to finally end the funding wars.”

Under the original Gonski reforms students and schools in every state and territory were to be funded according to need and over-funding in the Catholic and Private sectors would cease.

"The reason the 'Give a Gonski' campaign has been so successful is precisely because everyone can relate to and accept that we as a nation are as only as good as the quality of life for those most in need,” Ms Smith said.

"Education is the single most important opportunity that a young person can have to realise their full potential.”

"A Commonwealth funding regime that supports students who are most in need resonates with us all.”

However, the proposed budget for 2017-2018 has seen a massive shortfall of promised funding to majority of schools across Australia.

"Under Malcolm Turnbull's new proposal many schools would never reach the minimum resource standard outlined by the original Gonski agreements,” Ms Smith said.

The NSW Greens have called on their Federal Greens senators to roundly reject Gonski's poorer cousin that is currently on offer as they want to see the full funding promised by the original Gonski plan delivered to NSW schools.

"The fact remains that the Gonski recommendations first time around were designed to keep our school system internationally competitive, improve the equity of student outcomes and better recognise different levels of need across all school sectors,” Ms Smith said.