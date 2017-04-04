NSW gov't to put a stop to anti-vax childcare centres

NSW Labor will today introduce legislation into the NSW Parliament to ban the setting up of specialist anti-vaccination child care centres in NSW - to plug a current legal loophole.

Under the legislation, the bill will remove the so-called "conscientious objector clause", however, it will retain a specialist provision for children who cannot be vaccinated due to a medical condition such as cancer treatment.

Furthermore, the bill carries a maximum penalty of $5,500 for a principal or operator of a service enrolling a child without a vaccination certificate or a certificate exempting them on medical grounds.

NSW Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord today appealed to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to put aside partisan politics and provide her bipartisan support to the anti-vaxxer legislation.

If passed, it will be the toughest laws in Australia.

It follows reports of a northern beaches mother wanting to set up a "vaccine-free day care" and in September 2015, a Lismore mother wanting to set up a similar venture.

They both were calling for expressions of interest to sidestep current laws requiring children to be vaccinated in child care centres.

The legislation - Public Health Amendment (Vaccination of Children Attending Childcare Facilities) Bill 2017- was announced by NSW Labor leader Luke Foley, NSW Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord and Shadow Minister for Early Childhood Education Kate Washington on Sunday April 2.

The overview of the Bill states: "The object of this Bill is to amend the Public Health Act 2010 to prevent unvaccinated children being enrolled at child care facilities, if the only reason that they are unvaccinated is a parent's conscientious beliefs".

Mr Secord said in recent months, there have been reports of patients presenting to NSW hospitals with vaccine preventable diseases like tetanus, whooping cough and measles.

Labor's legislation will also cover family day care operations.

NSW Labor supported Federal Government measures like "No jab, no play".

Vaccination rates in Northern NSW and in some parts of Sydney's east and northern beaches have slipped to unacceptably dangerous levels. In 2014-15, Byron (61%), Mullumbimby (46.7%) and Murwillumbah (76%) were at dangerous levels.

In Australia, we need to have a 'herd' immunity in the high 90s per cent so that we can provide a form of indirect protection from infectious disease that occurs when a large percentage of a population has become immune.

There are more than 6,000 child care operations in NSW.

"Vaccinations are one of the greatest public health achievements in the 20th Century," Mr Secord said.

"Make no mistake, vaccinations have saved millions of lives in the developed and developing world.

"Sadly, some parts of NSW such as Sydney's east and Sydney's north and the North Coast have immunisation rate levels well below acceptable levels to provide protection for young children against major disease outbreaks.

"We have to find ways to increase vaccination rates and if it requires plugging loopholes like moves to set up anti-vaccination centres, then we have a responsibility to do so."

"We need to be encouraging vaccinations not discouraging them. Vaccinations are the only way to protect against serious diseases like polio, mumps, whooping cough, meningococcal, diphtheria and tetanus.

"No one has the right to infect someone's else child. To fail to vaccinate your child is irresponsible."

"We make no apologies for taking these tough steps to protect children and the overall community."