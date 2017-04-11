NSW Governor offers support to Lismore

NSW Governor, his Excellency David Hurley visited Lismore on Monday and met with city and emergency services leaders.

"THERE'S been an enormous community effort to turn things around and I know Lismore will turn itself around and become the jewel it used to be."

His Excellency General The Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd), Governor of NSW and Mrs Hurley visited Lismore on Monday to see for themselves the flood which has devastated the region.

"It's a very scary time for many people and part of my job is offer comfort and support," he said.

"This will be long term, it won't turn around overnight, if you love Lismore you have to hang in there and don't try to do it all by yourself."