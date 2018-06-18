NSW Governor can't get enough of the Northern Rivers

NSW Governor David Hurley and his wife Linda will be visiting the Coffs Coast this week.

THE Vice Regal couple were recently in the region as part of Casino's Beef Week, and now they are coming back to visit the rest of the Northern Rivers.

Governor of New South Wales David Hurley, and Mrs Linda Hurley will be visiting Ballina, Byron Bay, Mullumbimby and Tweed Heads this week from today to Thursday.

Mr Hurley said: "Linda and I are looking forward to visiting the Northern Rivers to hear from people about their challenges and successes, and to see first-hand the great work being done in the region's communities.”

"We come as keen supporters of our State's towns and regional areas and welcome the opportunity to engage with a diverse range of people and organisations.”

In Byron Bay the Governor and Mrs Hurley will visit Byron Bay Public School, meet with local emergency services representatives, engage with seniors, visit the Buttery rehab facility, and host a Vice Regal reception.

The Governor, a keen beekeeper, will also visit the Flow Hive headquarters at Newrybar.

In Ballina the Vice Regal couple will visit the Jarjum Bugal nah Childcare and Family Centre and meet with the Bunjum Aboriginal Corporation, before travelling to Alstonville to engage with the teachers and students of Alstonville High School.

In Mullumbimby a visit to the Spaghetti Circus will be followed by a presentation at Mullumbimby High School.

In the final day of the Vice Regal program the Governor, as Patron of Heart Foundation NSW, will speak at an event promoting Women's Heart Health in Tweed Heads before attending a rehearsal of the Voice Weavers in Tweed Heads South.