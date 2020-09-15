Menu
News

'We want all forms of transport to be as clean as possible'

Adam Daunt
15th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
POINT-TO-POINT transport providers will be eligible for vehicle sanitisation in Tweed Heads under a NSW scheme being rolled out in the area.

The trial pop-up vehicle sanitisation station is now open at Tweed City Shopping Centre and means transport providers vehicles can be sanitised for free.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the initial phase of the program had already proved successful.

"We've already successfully trialled extra cleaning measures at the busy Tweed City Shopping Centre bus stop, with more than 1000 cleans carried out on buses since the start

of August," Mr Provest said.

"We really want all forms of transport to be as clean as possible which is why Transport for NSW has again partnered with Springmount Services to trial this next important cleaning

initiative."

 

Mr Provest said the initiative was a further boost to customer and business safety during the pandemic.

"It's great to see this initiative extending to other parts of regional NSW to give more communities confidence in the safety of point to point transport services," Mr Provest

said.

"The safety of drivers and passengers is the number one priority and all point to point transport vehicles are encouraged to make use of this free trial sanitisation station."

The car sanitisation process is thorough and helps limit the spread of any potential germs.

"Vehicle sanitisation includes disinfecting high-touch areas like outside and inside door handles, window controls, headrests and payment terminals," Mr Provest said.

The trial pop-up vehicle sanitisation station, located at the Tweed City Shopping Centre bus stop, will be open at selected times between 7.35am and 5.40pm on weekdays and between

7.15am and 5.45pm on weekends and public holidays.

