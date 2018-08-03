Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More than 1,000 confidential medical records were found on the floor of a former Aged Care centre.
More than 1,000 confidential medical records were found on the floor of a former Aged Care centre. Matthew Deans
Health

Aged care scandal: Medical records found in abandoned site

3rd Aug 2018 7:56 AM

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has promised an investigation after sensitive patient records were found in an abandoned building.

More than 1,000 confidential medical records were found on the floor of the former site of the Garrawarra Centre for Aged Care in Helensburgh, the ABC reported on Thursday.

"To those people whose medical records were put in such storage arrangements in the early 2000s, I express my sincere apologies and can assure them and their families I will get NSW Health to do whatever I can to rectify the situation," Mr Hazzard said in a statement.

Opposition Labor health spokesman Walt Secord called on NSW Health to guarantee all family members associated with the medical records - which date from 1992 to 2002 - will be formally notified of the breach.

Related Items

medical records nsw government security

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: American buyer keen to snap up Kimberley Kampers

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: American buyer keen to snap up Kimberley Kampers

    Business A GROUP of investors has emerged as a serious player in a bid to snap up Kimberley's assets and reignite production in Ballina.

    • 3rd Aug 2018 9:00 AM
    ARRESTS AT SEA: What happened during dramatic cocaine bust

    premium_icon ARRESTS AT SEA: What happened during dramatic cocaine bust

    Crime More arrests not ruled out over $210 million drug bust

    'Meteor'-sized pothole took out 10 cars in one weekend

    premium_icon 'Meteor'-sized pothole took out 10 cars in one weekend

    News "The whole car had come to a stop... thought I hit a kangaroo"

    Brazen wild dogs attack pet pooch near Kyogle

    premium_icon Brazen wild dogs attack pet pooch near Kyogle

    News Pet owner warns others after kelpie was left with horrific wounds

    Local Partners