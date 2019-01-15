NSW Country's clean sweep

Lennox Head surf lifesaver Nathan Mackenzie was in the NSW Country team that won the Trans-Tasman series.

FAR North Coast surf lifesavers were part of the NSW Country team that won the Trans-Tasman series against Northern Region (New Zealand) and the Central Coast.

Lennox Head duo Nathan Mackenzie and Maisie Miller were joined by Byron Bay's Will Jones and a handful of Cudgen competitors at the event.

The three-meet biennial series took place at North Avoca, Umina and MacMasters beaches on the Central Coast.

The Trans-Tasman event has been run every second year for the last 27 years.

It's a unique development event between the Central Coast, NSW Country and New Zealand representative teams that provides a pathway into elite State and National teams.

The NSW Country team is selected via a nomination and selection panel similar to the State team selection.

An 18-strong Country team were met with every condition imaginable; choppy surf, harsh breaks, heat waves and overcast days.

Despite all this, they took home wins in every division, leaving them once again a dominant force to be reckoned with.

Country team veterans from Cudgen Luke Chaffer and Angus MacPhail provided invaluable guidance at the competition.

Chaffer said it was gratifying for the team to come out on top again.

"This year we've won all three rounds of the event, taking a clean sweep with a strong finish on Monday,” he said.

"This event is pivotal for our younger regional athletes for experience and exposure working, training and racing against elite athletes as well as getting to hang out with the Open and top-level athletes.

"I first raced in this team as a 16-year-old and for me, getting to train and race with the older guys who were my inspiration really shaped my direction as an athlete in this sport.

"It is a great pathway event and so much fun.”

Most of the team will be competing again next week at the Interstate Championships in Sydney.

Cudgen is also hosting the NSW Country Championships next month.

There will be 35 NSW surf clubs represented by over 1300 surf lifesavers, who will compete across all divisions from under-8s through to masters.