Parking fines slashed but not everywhere

NSW councils are finally putting the brakes on expensive parking fines after the state government urged them to follow its lead in slashing common parking fines by 25 per cent.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal 18 councils and five universities have opted in to start lowering their fines from $112 to $80 from March 1.

But Sydney city motorists will have to wait longer for fine relief - the majority of councils who have signed up so far are from the regions.

Liverpool, Blacktown and the Hills Shire councils were the few exceptions.

Students from Western Sydney, Charles Sturt, Newcastle, Macquarie and Wollongong universities will also get their fines reduced.

The NSW government announced it would drop parking fines by 25 per cent in areas it polices and encouraged councils to follow suit last July.

In October, The Telegraph asked 10 of the most fine-hungry councils if they would pledge to slash parking fines in October - just one said it might be willing.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said parking fines had been expensive for too long and were "higher than many other cities including New York and London".

"I'm delighted but frankly not surprised there's been so much interest in lowering parking fines," Mr Perrottet said.

"Fines should be used as deterrents not a license to print money and I encourage more councils and authorities to come on board and do the right thing by their communities."

There will be three further opt-in opportunities this year in June, September and December.

And starting from Wednesday, motorists will receive a 10-minute "grace period" before parking fines are issued.

The cash-saving reform will be applied to all paid public parking zones across the state - just in time for the new school year.

However, it only applies to ticketed or couponed parking and will not apply in private carparks.

THE LIST OF COUNCILS

Councils that have opted in to cut parking fines:

1. Inverell Shire Council

2. Lachlan Shire Council

3. Liverpool City Council

4. Nambucca Shire Council

5. Wingecarribee Shire Council

6. Yass Valley Council

7. Bland Shire Council

8. Hills Shire Council

9. Muswellbrook Council

10. Blacktown City Council

11. Glen Innes Severn Council

12. Camden Council

13. Richmond Valley Council

14. Clarence Valley Council

15. Eurobodalla Shire Council

16. Cessnock City Council

17. Fairfield City Council

18. Forbes Shire Council