NSW contact tracers in hunt for 20,000 people from Qld

NSW health authorities are scrambling to contact more than 20,000 people who have entered the state from Queensland, with nine close contacts of confirmed Brisbane COVID cases already detected here.

The close contacts have been directed to take a COVID test and isolate for 14 days regardless of a result.

It comes as Queensland yesterday recorded a third local case of COVID-19.

Passengers from Queensland undergoing COVID Screening at Sydney Airport today. Picture:Justin Lloyd

The new case is the brother a 26-year-old landscaper who tested positive on Thursday.

The first case was found to have the UK strain of COVID-19.

"He is probably the person responsible for the transmission. Of course, he could have had that in the past, but it is more likely he has had it recently," Queensland's chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young.

"We'll be talking (to this latest third confirmed case) to work out his contacts but remember he was infectious a little while ago," Dr Young said.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

NSW has not shut down its borders to the neighbouring state, but health authorities have asked anyone entering Sydney to complete a passenger declaration form if they have been to the Brisbane City Council or Moreton Bay Regional Council areas since March 11.

They have also been asked to avoid non-essential visits to hospitals, aged care and disability centres in NSW and those who attended a high-risk venue have been told to stay away.

Meanwhile, Queensland health officials were yesterday forced into an embarrassing backtrack after incorrectly claiming a Brisbane man who tested positive for COVID-19 had hosted 25 people at his home for a party while waiting for test results.

The potential superspreader event sent panicked health workers scrambling to contact trace the "party" on Saturday evening, after the man was confirmed to have the virus.

Queensland police said the reports of a large gathering were inaccurate, confirming there were only five people at the home, including mostly residents.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath defended the mistake, claiming health officials were told by the man there were 25 people at his home.

"Whether it was a misunderstanding at the time or what it was, I cannot tell you," she said.

"What we've identified through the investigation and what police have found and Health have found is thankfully, it was not 25 people."

HAMILTON HEAVYWEIGHT'S PRAISE FOR SYDNEY'S 'REBORN' THEATRE

The American producer of the new hit stage show Hamilton has praised the people of Sydney for relaunching live theatre to the world.

"I'm standing here because of you," producer Jeffrey Seller said in an emotional speech on the opening night of the musical at the Lyric Theatre at The Star on Saturday night. "You were thoughtful. You expressed discipline and self-sacrifice. And that's why we're all here together again, back in the theatres that we love."

He also thanked Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Arts Minister Don Harwin and Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres for their handling of the pandemic.

Yesterday Seller was meeting the cast of the production for celebratory bagels and told The Telegraph the world was watching.

"Sydney is the new frontier. This will be the place where theatre started again. It is unique and special and well earned," he said. "It is not a fluke.

"This is the only production of Hamilton anywhere in the world. It is one of only a couple of live shows in the world. I know of a couple of little things in Seoul and Tokyo. There is nothing in London, New York, Berlin, Toronto, Amsterdam," he said.

The Australian cast performed before a stellar line up of celebrities on Saturday night including singers Keith Urban, Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian.

"This was the best night of my year," Mr Seller said. "Saturday night was a new beginning for Hamilton and for theatregoers all over the world who have been yearning to experience live theatre again."

Mr Seller has been in Sydney for just over a month and said the city had cast a spell over him since he came out of quarantine, even though it had rained for most the time.

"I did things I haven't been able to experience for 18 months in the US," he said.

"To be able to go to rehearsal with the cast in the theatre was reviving my spirit and sense of purpose."

In front of the audience that had just given a long standing ovation he said: "Let it be said, that here on March 27, 2021, Hamilton was reborn in the greatest city in the world."

