NSW Coalition MP calls for state legalisation of nicotine liquids

by James O’Doherty
2nd Sep 2020 5:30 AM

 

 

A STATE Coalition MP has called for his own government to legalise vaping, by allowing the sale of nicotine e-cigarette liquid in NSW.

Michael Johnsen has launched an online petition calling for his own government to legislate in favour of vaping to help more people quit smoking.

The proposal would also see tax revenue gained from allowing the sale of nicotine e-cigarette liquid directed to a new regional health fund.

It comes after Health Minister Greg Hunt was forced to delay a ban on importing nicotine liquid used in electronic cigarettes by six months after backlash from federal Coalition MPs.

Upper Hunter Nationals MP Michael Johnsen.

 

Mr Johnsen's proposal would wrest control over vaping laws from the federal government, by removing nicotine from the state poisons list and allowing it to be produced and sold across the state.

Mr Johnsen said legalising nicotine e-cigarette liquid in NSW would make this state the first to "support the community to become smoke free".

Electronic cigarette users are currently forced to buy nicotine liquid from overseas. Photo Mark Cranitch.

Current federal laws prohibit the sale of nicotine e-cigarette liquid. People who smoke e-cigarettes containing nicotine typically import the substance from overseas, including from New Zealand.

Despite the federal laws, states have the power to regulate the sale of nicotine by removing it from the poison code.

Mr Johnsen's petition calls on the state government to support a vaping manufacturing industry in NSW "ensuring products are produced and sold at the highest possible safety standards".

"‪If people wish to vape instead of smoke, we should be allowing them

make that free choice," Mr Johnsen said.

 

 

Originally published as NSW Coalition MP calls for state legalisation of nicotine liquids

