Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ms Haslinger was given a “fee quote estimate” of $9562 on January 20 by the council. Picture: Flavio Brancaleone
Ms Haslinger was given a “fee quote estimate” of $9562 on January 20 by the council. Picture: Flavio Brancaleone
News

NSW bushfire inquiry announced

30th Jan 2020 7:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The impact of climate change on the unprecedented NSW bushfire crisis will be examined in a new inquiry announced by the state government.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced the inquiry, saying it is crucial to "leave no stone unturned".

The inquiry will be run by two experts over a six-month period and will take submissions from the public.

"NSW is incredibly proud of the efforts of all our emergency services personnel and volunteers throughout this ongoing bushfire season, but the scale of these fires has been unprecedented," Ms Berejiklian said.

"This inquiry will allow NSW to learn from this season and the catastrophic conditions we've faced, and apply these learnings for the future."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

Show More
bushfire disaster gladys berejiklian inquiry nsw nsw government

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Binge drinking’ session at wedding ends in car crash

        premium_icon ‘Binge drinking’ session at wedding ends in car crash

        News THE court heard his relationship had broken down and he had a high-pressure job in IT.

        REVEALED: Melanoma ‘hotspots’ on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon REVEALED: Melanoma ‘hotspots’ on the Northern Rivers

        News What is your cancer risk? Some Northern Rivers residents up to 150 per cent more...

        Why popular baker has made heartbreaking decision

        premium_icon Why popular baker has made heartbreaking decision

        News “EVERYONE has been understanding and supportive – we are a very tight knit...

        Flood stories: SCU lecturer looks back at lessons learned

        premium_icon Flood stories: SCU lecturer looks back at lessons learned

        News A NEW oral history project aims to document Lismore’s flood experiences and...