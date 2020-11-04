NSW border to open to Victoria in weeks

After months of remaining closed to Victorian residents, NSW will drop its border restrictions in just three weeks.

On Wednesday NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian revealed the border would open on November 23.

That is about a month after her Victorian counterpart Daniel Andrews put an end to Melbourne's tough stage 4 lockdown.

The southern state has since recorded five consecutive days of zero cases while NSW recorded three local cases on Wednesday.

"As long as a state can demonstrate it can get on top of cases, we are OK with that," Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is set to open the border to Victoria on November 23.

"I'm confident other states will have that capacity … they've certainly had long enough time to prepare for this."

Ms Berejiklian acknowledged there was a risk with opening the border, but given recent figures, it appears Victoria has gone down the path of elimination and she has confidence the Andrews government has the right systems in place.

The decision came after "careful consideration" and conversations with Mr Andrews and Scott Morrison, Ms Berejiklian said.

The move will set NSW apart from the rest of Australia as only state to welcome residents from all other states and territories as well as citizens from New Zealand.

"With that comes some level or risk and we accept that, but it's a cautious risk and a calculated risk," she said.

Ms Berejiklian's stance is a stark contrast to her Queensland counterpart Annastacia Palaszczuk, who has so far refused to open the Queensland border to Sydneysiders.

But Ms Berejiklian said she didn't think opening the border to Victoria would make Ms Palaszczuk more reluctant to let Sydney residents in.

Ms Berejiklian previously told reporters that making a decision on opening the border to Victoria could only come after the state had been out of lockdown for at least two weeks in order to gauge how opening up would influence coronavirus numbers.

The border has been closed since July 8. Picture: Simon Dallinger.

"Now that Victoria is down to zero or a handful of community transmissions a day, that gives us pause to reflect on when that two-week period starts for us, and of course we'll base that on health advice," she said on Monday.

"But I certainly wanted to give the signal to the people of NSW that we're talking weeks not months in terms of when the Victorian border may come down, but that again is based on health advice.

"I think it is important to allow people to plan ahead. It's important for our airline sector, it's important for people who rely on hospitality and tourism to consider what the future may hold.

"That's why, without pre-empting any future decisions, it could be weeks not months in terms of the NSW-Victoria border opening."

The border between NSW and Victoria closed for the first time in a century on July 8.

Travel restrictions between metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria are set to end on November 9.

Another nine cases of COVID-19 were announced in NSW on Wednesday, including three local cases.

Victoria hasn't recorded a case for five days.

