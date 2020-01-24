Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mr Duncan's family told the authority they would never forgive Krstevski.
Mr Duncan's family told the authority they would never forgive Krstevski.
Crime

NSW 'body in barrel' killer to be deported

by Steven Trask
24th Jan 2020 3:53 PM

A SYDNEY factory worker who killed his boss and stuffed his body in a barrel will be released from prison and immediately deported to Macedonia.

Saso Krstevski killed David Duncan at a Botany Bay factory in 2001 after learning he was about to get the sack for being lazy and stealing cheques.

The killing was described by a judge at the time as a chilling crime of "unimaginable brutality".

The NSW State Parole Authority on Friday granted the 44-year-old Krstevski parole.

Mr Duncan's family told the authority they would never forgive Krstevski.

Krstevski was sentenced to 24 years in prison with a non-parole period that expired in February 2019.

The authority said Krstevski's permanent residence visa has been cancelled and after being released from prison, immigration authorities would deport him to his native Macedonia.

The parole authority ordered Krstevski be released between February 16 and March 1.

More Stories

Show More
body in barrel crime murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular Lismore venue announces shock closure

        premium_icon Popular Lismore venue announces shock closure

        News “A four-year battle got us a year and half of magic … a little glimpse of what we could have, should the system have a reality check and stop choking small...

        Man refused bail over 'ongoing' cocaine supply allegations

        premium_icon Man refused bail over 'ongoing' cocaine supply allegations

        News Police will allege was supplying the drug repeatedly since December

        'We're really sorry': Why popular pit-stop is closing

        premium_icon 'We're really sorry': Why popular pit-stop is closing

        Business The business has been an institution for locals and travellers alike

        Fishers poisoned after eating mackerel caught off Evans Head

        premium_icon Fishers poisoned after eating mackerel caught off Evans Head

        Sport THE last outbreak of the debilitating disease was recorded in 2014.