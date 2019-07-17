Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

NSW aged-care worker charged with assault

17th Jul 2019 11:02 AM

An 89-year-old aged care resident in a wheelchair has been allegedly assaulted by a worker at the facility in southern NSW.

The elderly man, who lives in the Cooma home, was in his wheelchair on Saturday afternoon when he was allegedly assaulted by a 61-year-old female employee, police say.

The woman was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and five counts of assault.

She is due to face Cooma Local Court on August 7.

aged care aged-care worker assault charges editors picks elder assualt

Top Stories

    House destroyed in early morning fire

    premium_icon House destroyed in early morning fire

    News Police are investigating the cause of the fire which destroyed a home this morning.

    Splendour musicians vow to spread news of search for Theo

    Splendour musicians vow to spread news of search for Theo

    Crime A new campaign has been launched in search for missing backpacker

    Motor home destroyed in devastating fire

    premium_icon Motor home destroyed in devastating fire

    Breaking Intial reports were there might've been someone inside

    Heavy horses, tractor games, dog trial at big weekend

    premium_icon Heavy horses, tractor games, dog trial at big weekend

    Rural It will be a great weekend at the Casino Showgrounds