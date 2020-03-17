NRRRL ordered to suspend season

NRRRL trials and rep games have been suspended with more information on the upcoming season expected from NSW Rugby League tomorrow. Photo Matt Deans.

NORTHERN Rivers Regional Rugby League has suspended all club activity and will likely play a shortened competition with a late start to the season expected.

All trial and representative games this weekend and beyond have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NRRRL secretary Tanya Booth said they have been proactive and plans were already in place to reduce the 18-round competition to 12 games if need be.

NSW Rugby League has advised all clubs across the state to shut down with a formal announcement to come tomorrow.

“Clubs are to cease training activity and cancel all upcoming trial games, pending the release of the NSWRL formal recommendations expected tomorrow,” regional area manager Kevin Hill said.

“The situation with coronavirus is unprecedented and extremely dynamic. Our highest priority is to minimise the risk of infection to the community.

“We will continue to heed the advice of the Federal and State Health Departments as well as the NSWRL and NRL.”

NRRRL president Mark Harrison took to Facebook to inform clubs on the latest update.

“It is of the utmost importance that no one panic’s about season 2020, it will all work out,” Harrison said.

“Any decisions that may need to be made will involve all members.”

NRRRL representative season was well underway for the under-16, under-18 and under-23 male and female teams in the NSW Country Championships.

A decision on the rest of the country championships has not been made.