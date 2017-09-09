NRRRL grand final security

The Ballina Seagulls celebrate their NRRRL win with supporters at Kingsford Smith Park. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

PATRONS should expect a heightened security presence at the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League (NRRRL) grand final this weekend.

With 6000 people predicted to flock down to the Seagulls Football field in Ballina security experts are urging attendees to be patient with them as they make their way through security check points.

Meridian Protection Group owner Rick Beddoes said he would advise everyone to get to the grounds early.

"Just be mindful that there are going to be delays, we are trying to process everybody as quickly as we possibly can,” Mr Beddoes said.

"There will be a screening of bags looking for prohibited weapons and any illicit items.”

"If anyone has or thinking about bringing such items to the grounds, they should think twice because they will be caught at the front gate by police.”

Mr Beddoes asks patrons for their assistance to make the security checks run as smoothly as possible.

"In particular with bags with limited compartments or plastic bags will be of great benefit to us and also themselves trying to process them in through the gate so they can enjoy the rest of their day,” Mr Beddoes said.

Mr Beddoes said the heightened security was in accordance to regulations set out by national terrorism laws.

"We are not worried about any incident taking place, like a terrorism incident, it is more because of the new national terrorism plan that we must follow procedures and guidelines because it is a crowded place and a large event,” Mr Beddoes said.

Due to the number of spectators predicted to attend - members will only be allowed one guest in the Members area with strictly no exceptions.

Prohibited items include: