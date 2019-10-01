NRRRL 'dream team': Coaches choose best players of the comp

SPORTS editor Mitchell Craig put a call out to coaches to pick the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League team of the year.

We've compiled the votes, and now we can reveal the "dream team”.

Fullback: Oliver Regan (Ballina)

Oliver Regan. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

One of the best players in the competition this season and polled well in the votes.

Wing: Jack Bishop (Murwillumbah)

Injury cut his season short but he has been the most consistent winger in the competition for two years now.

Wing: Liam Cusack (Murwillumbah)

Liam Cusack. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Teenage sensation and the coaches liked what they saw in his 25 tries for the season.

Casino winger Noah King and Kyogle's Eddie O'Connor also rated a mention.

Centre: Dom Murray (Tweed Coast)

The main attacking weapon at Tweed Coast and stood out each week.

Centre: Luke Dumas (Cudgen)

Experience showed and freakish try-scoring ability earns Dumas a spot.

Five-eighth: Jamie Lyon (Ballina)

Jamie Lyon. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Popular in the voting and the coaches found it impossible to go past the NRL legend.

Halfback: Roy Bell (Casino)

Roy Bell. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Casino had Trevor Bolt and Roy Bell in the mix.

Most settled on Bell while Cudgen halfback Harry Fitzugh also rated a mention.

Front row: Dylan Montgomery (Byron Bay)

Dylan Montgomery. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

He is still one of the best forwards in the competition and the votes reflected that.

Ballina front-rower Nick Ritter was unlucky to miss out.

Front row: Lochie Perren (Marist Brothers)

Perren has always been a whole-hearted player and he stepped up again this season.

Hooker: Andrew Battese (Byron Bay)

Andrew Battese. Deb Milgate

Stays on top despite Tweed Coast Dan Willoughby taking out the official NRRRL Player of the Year award.

Second row: Anthony Colman (Ballina)

Anthony Colman. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Another player that appeared in most teams while Ballina teammates Jack Durheim and Hayden Hansen were unlucky to miss out.

Second row: Blake Anderson (Kyogle)

Returned to his junior club this season and clearly caught the attention of coaches.

Lock: Kyle Kennedy (Byron Bay)

Kyle Kennedy. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Played front row this season but polled better at lock.