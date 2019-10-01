NRRRL 'dream team': Coaches choose best players of the comp
SPORTS editor Mitchell Craig put a call out to coaches to pick the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League team of the year.
We've compiled the votes, and now we can reveal the "dream team”.
Fullback: Oliver Regan (Ballina)
One of the best players in the competition this season and polled well in the votes.
Wing: Jack Bishop (Murwillumbah)
Injury cut his season short but he has been the most consistent winger in the competition for two years now.
Wing: Liam Cusack (Murwillumbah)
Teenage sensation and the coaches liked what they saw in his 25 tries for the season.
Casino winger Noah King and Kyogle's Eddie O'Connor also rated a mention.
Centre: Dom Murray (Tweed Coast)
The main attacking weapon at Tweed Coast and stood out each week.
Centre: Luke Dumas (Cudgen)
Experience showed and freakish try-scoring ability earns Dumas a spot.
Five-eighth: Jamie Lyon (Ballina)
Popular in the voting and the coaches found it impossible to go past the NRL legend.
Halfback: Roy Bell (Casino)
Casino had Trevor Bolt and Roy Bell in the mix.
Most settled on Bell while Cudgen halfback Harry Fitzugh also rated a mention.
Front row: Dylan Montgomery (Byron Bay)
He is still one of the best forwards in the competition and the votes reflected that.
Ballina front-rower Nick Ritter was unlucky to miss out.
Front row: Lochie Perren (Marist Brothers)
Perren has always been a whole-hearted player and he stepped up again this season.
Hooker: Andrew Battese (Byron Bay)
Stays on top despite Tweed Coast Dan Willoughby taking out the official NRRRL Player of the Year award.
Second row: Anthony Colman (Ballina)
Another player that appeared in most teams while Ballina teammates Jack Durheim and Hayden Hansen were unlucky to miss out.
Second row: Blake Anderson (Kyogle)
Returned to his junior club this season and clearly caught the attention of coaches.
Lock: Kyle Kennedy (Byron Bay)
Played front row this season but polled better at lock.