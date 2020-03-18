NRRRL determined not to hit the panic button

Casino five-eighth Trevor Bolt in NRRRL. The competition will not start until at least May. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

NORTHERN Rivers Regional Rugby League faces an uncertain 2020 season after NSW Rugby League suspended all club activity until at least May 1.

The season was scheduled to start on April 4 with the coronavirus pandemic bringing a sudden end to trial games and preseason training.

NRRRL president Mark Harrison said he will be in constant communication with all 13 clubs.

He expects to know more next week after meeting with the NSW Rugby League board.

“The one thing we want to make sure is that none of our clubs hit the panic button,” Harrison said.

“This goes beyond NRRRL and things are constantly changing.

“We’ll be focused on what we do next and the board won’t rush into making any big decisions until we meet with NSW Rugby League.”

Northern Rivers was three weeks into its representative season with matches pushed back further until at least May 31.

NSWRL Chief Executive David Trodden said the current restrictions cover all rugby league matches, trials, training, courses and other club activities in NSW.

Community Rugby League involves more than 100,000 grassroots players across NSW, from Under 6s to open age.

“Above all else, our priority is to protect the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and supporters, as well as the broader community,” Trodden said.

“The situation regarding COVID-19 continues to change daily and we are very mindful of the need to be prepared, and take the practical, necessary measures required to maintain hygiene standards.

“The NSWRL will continue to actively monitor the situation and is committed to making decisions in relation to COVID-19 and its impact on rugby league activity based on the advice from the Federal Government and other medical experts.

“The NSWRL will continue to provide updates on its position to the football community as the latest information becomes available.”