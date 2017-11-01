NRMA man retires after 33 years on the job

HAPPY RETIREMENT: Doug Behn and wife Di hope to go on many fishing trips together.

HAPPY RETIREMENT: Doug Behn and wife Di hope to go on many fishing trips together. Contributed

AFTER 42 years of owning service stations in Evans Head and 33 years of being the local NRMA man, Doug Behn has retired.

Originally from the western suburbs of Sydney, Doug, his wife Di and their children moved to the area when the golden opportunity to buy the Ampol station, where IGA now stands, came up for sale.

"For the first six weeks we made petrol sales but no one was coming in to get their cars worked on," Mr Behn said. "Finally, Robert Aleckson brought his 1967 Ford station wagon in for a tune-up. He said it had never run so well, then they all started coming in."

He took over the second petrol station in Evans Head on the corner of Booyong and Woodburn Sts, where Liberty is today.

"We got that busy, I got in trouble from council for parking so many cars," he said.

He soon became the local NRMA man.

A community man, Mr Behn served a term as councillor on the then Richmond River Shire Council, ran for state and federal seats, was president of the Chamber of Commerce, served on the board of the Service Station Association of NSW and is still vice-president of the Country Service Centre of NRMA.

Mr Behn plans a motorbike ride around Australia, to support his children who have now taken over Behn's workshop and to spend more time with his grandkids.