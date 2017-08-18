25°
NRLX cattle sales cancelled

JASMINE BURKE
| 18th Aug 2017 10:07 AM
The all Breeds Sale at NRLX at Casino Saleyards has been cancelled this year.
The all Breeds Sale at NRLX at Casino Saleyards has been cancelled this year. Susanna Freymark

NEXT week's sales at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange (NRLX) has been cancelled following the agents' decision to not sign their selling permits.

Council's General Manager Vaughan Macdonald said at issue was the fees and charges structure, in particular a new business usage fee of $1 per head of cattle.

Mr Macdonald said the adjustments to the fees and charges in the 2017-2018 Revenue Policy, which came into effect on July 1, were an important step to achieving improved results for the NRLX, to enable the business to fund the loan repayments and avoid any reliance on ratepayers' funds.

He said no one liked a fee increase, however, Council needed to address not only the revenue side of the business, but also the cost side to the equation.

"Last year the Richmond Valley community made it clear that Council should retain ownership of the NRLX,” Mr Macdonald said.

"This meant a number of changes for the facility. To upgrade, funding was needed. The Federal Government agreed to a $3.5 million co-contribution, meaning Council had to borrow $3.5 million to start stage one of the upgrade. Fortunately, the NSW Government has also come on board, promising $7 million to complete the $14 million project.

"By the end of next year, the NRLX will be recognised as one of the best saleyards in Australia with high standards of animal welfare, improved work health and safety conditions, quality effluent disposal, convenience for users, and efficient management systems.”

Mr Macdonald said the $113,616,791 sales turnover year to date was a record result, up from $87,950,124 last year.

He said this provided excellent returns for the region's beef producers and businesses operating out of the NRLX, as well as delivering an important economic stimulus into the Richmond Valley local economy.

Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow said Council was disappointed at having to bring this news.

However, Cr Mustow said without the increases repaying the loan and interest would require Council to draw on funds from ratepayers.

He said a study of other saleyards made it clear NRLX fees remained below industry standards.

"A fee structure had to be developed to ensure the NRLX operated as a self-sustaining business unit, with next to no reliance on ratepayer funds,” Cr Mustow said

Topics:  cattle sale northern rivers community nrlx

Art club paints a successful show

ART FOR THE HEART: The Lismore Art Club attracted a great of interest from members and art lovers alike at the opening of its 57th annual exhibition. Former mayor Jenny Dowell presented Jade Whalan from Wilson Park Special School with her prize for a highly commended artwork.

Art for the heart

The Bachelor Australia: Awful joke leaves Matty stunned

Sharlene’s mouth hangs agape after her car crash breakup.

I’m actually one of the bachelorettes — I’m not the external caterer

ELEVATED TIMBER TROPICAL HIDEAWAY

9 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated in a sought after area just a five minute walk to the local shops and a ten minute stroll to Tallow beach, this charming home with a sunny Northerly...

&quot;Yengalah&quot; an architectural masterpiece - environmentally conscious design

84 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated on a north-east facing 4193m2 (1acre) elevated plateau overlooking Byron Bay and its stunning coastline is this truly unique and incredible property. The...

Stylish home with Ocean and Headland views

72 Killarney Crescent, Skennars Head 2478

House 4 3 2 Auction if Not...

Positioned on the highest point at Skennars Head with ocean and headland views from north to south is this immaculate bright and sunny 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom...

Premium Position with Income or Development Potential

28 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 5 Contact Agent

First National are excited to present to the market Cavvanbah Beach House… the property offers unique boutique accommodation and is currently hosting a collection...

Enjoy the Coast-Country Life

Lot 16 Dingo Lane East, Myocum 2481

Rural 0 0 Auction

Located in the heart of the picturesque Myocum Valley just minutes from Byron Bay, sits this rare 100 vacant acre property with loads of potential. Dingo Lane is...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

World class luxury in exclusive Cypress Villas

5/99 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 4 3 2 $2,150,000 to...

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 UNDER CONTRACT!

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town centre...

Stunning Architect Designed &amp; Master Built Home

7 Staghorn Court (just Off Palm Lily Crescent) , Bangalow...

House 5 3 2 $1,275,000 to...

Architect designed and built by local master builders Motif; this property has a blend of grand and subtle, an attention to detail, and a quality of finish that...

