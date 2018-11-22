Transfer Centre: Sutton stays, Musgrove goes

John Sutton, left, has extended his career at South Sydney. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP

THE NRL player market is in overdrive as clubs overhaul their rosters and players seal new deals.

Keep up to date with all the movement in the lead-up to the 2019 NRL season.

In the latest news, John Sutton will get a chance to further etch his name in South Sydney folklore after signing a one-year NRL contract extension.

The 34-year-old will be given a fitting swan song after finally putting pen to paper on a new deal, which extend his career into a 16th season.

He became the first player in the history of the foundation club to break through the 300-game mark earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Sutton's South Sydney teammate Zane Musgrove has left the club to join Wests Tigers on a three-ear deal.

In other recent signing news:

* Newcastle have boosted their depth in the outside backs by signing Hymel Hunt on a one-year deal;

* Cowboy Kane Linnett is heading to the UK to link up with Hull KR;

* Newcastle have signed Warriors prop James Gavet;

* Trent Merrin has left the Panthers to join David Furner at Leeds Rhinos;

* Josh McGuire has signed with North Queensland from 2019;

* The Titans have signed Manly centre Brian Kelly;

* Penrith has re-signed young gun playmaker Jarome Luai as the club looks to the future;

* The Panthers have extended the contract of gun centre Waqa Blake;

* Newcastle have extended the contract of star backrower Lachlan Fitzgibbon until the end of 2021;

* Brisbane have confirmed the signing of promising Roosters halfback Sean O'Sullivan for the 2019 season;

* Knights veteran Jamie Buhrer signed a one-year contract extension;

* Titans fan favourite Konrad Hurrell has been granted a release to sign a three-year deal with English Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos;

* Premiership-winning Sharks centre Ricky Leutele has been confirmed as one of six signings unveiled by Toronto Wolfpack;

* The Cowboys continued their rebuild, luring Dragons winger Nene MacDonald north as well as Broncos centre Tom Opacic and Roosters hooker Kurt Baptiste to join marquee signing Ben Barba;

* The Dragons boosted their outside back stocks by signing Canberra's Fijian flyer Mikaele Ravalawa and Brisbane winger Jonus Pearson;

* Gold Coast added to its halves depth by signing Storm playmaker Ryley Jacks;

BRISBANE BRONCOS

Recruited: Sean O'Sullivan (Roosters)

Departed: Sam Thaiday (Retired), Korbin Sims (Dragons), Tom Opacic (Cowboys), Jonus Pearson (Dragons)

CANBERRA RAIDERS

Recruited: John Bateman (Wigan Warriors), Ryan Sutton (Wigan Warriors)

Departed: Blake Austin (Warrington Wolves), Junior Paulo (Eels), Shannon Boyd (Titans), Mikaele Ravalawa (Dragons), Charlie Gubb (Widnes Vikings)

CANTERBURY BULLDOGS

Recruited: Jack Cogger (Knights), Nick Meaney (Knights), Corey Harawira-Naera (Panthers), Christian Crichton (Panthers), Sauaso Sue (Wests Tigers), James Roumanos (Sharks)

Departed: Josh Morris (Sharks), Brett Morris (Roosters), Greg Eastwood (released), Asipeli Fine (released), Matt Frawley (released), Clay Priest (released)

CRONULLA SHARKS

Recruited: Josh Morris (Bulldogs)

Departed: Luke Lewis (Retired), Edrick Lee (Knights), Ricky Leutele (Toronto Wolfpack), Jesse Ramien (Knights), James Roumanos (Bulldogs), Joseph Paulo (St Helens), Kurt Dillon (Rabbitohs)

GOLD COAST TITANS

Recruited: Tyrone Peachey (Panthers), Shannon Boyd (Raiders), Ryley Jacks (Storm), Tyrone Roberts (Warrington Wolves), Jesse Arthars (Rabbitohs), Brian Kelly (Sea Eagles)

Departed: Kane Elgey (Sea Eagles), Konrad Hurrell (Leeds Rhinos)

MANLY SEA EAGLES

Recruited: Kane Elgey (Titans)

Departed: Shaun Lane (Eels), Akuila Uate (Huddersfield Giants), Tom Wright (ACT Brumbies), Jackson Hastings (Salford Red Devils), Brian Kelly (Titans)

MELBOURNE STORM

Recruited: None

Departed: Billy Slater (Retired), Ryan Hoffman (Retired), Tim Glasby (Knights), Ryley Jacks (Titans), Young Tonumaipea (Released)

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS

Recruited: Tim Glasby (Storm), Jesse Ramien (Sharks), Edrick Lee (Sharks), Mason Lino (Warriors), Hymel Hunt (Rabbitohs), James Gavet (Warriors)

Departed: Chris Heighington (Retired), Jacob Lillyman (Retired), Jack Cogger (Bulldogs), Nick Meaney (Bulldogs), Brock Lamb (released)

Re-signed: Jamie Buhrer (2019), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (2021)

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS

Recruited: Leeson Ah Mau (Dragons)

Departed: Simon Mannering (Retired), Mason Lino (Warriors), James Gavet (Knights)

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS

Recruited: Nene Macdonald (Dragons), Ben Barba (St Helens), Tom Opacic (Broncos), Kurt Baptiste (Roosters), Dan Russell (Souths Logan Magpies)

Departed: Johnathan Thurston (Retired), Antonio Winterstein (Retired), Lachlan Coote (St Helens), Shaun Fensom (released), Kane Linnett (released), Josh Chudleigh (released), Sam Hoare (released), Kyle Laybutt (released), Shaun Hudson (released)

PARRAMATTA EELS

Recruited: Blake Ferguson (Eels), Shaun Lane (Sea Eagles), Junior Paulo (Raiders), Maika Sivo (Panthers)

Departed: Beau Scott (retired), Cameron King (released), Tony Williams (released), Suaia Matagi (Huddersfield Giants)

PENRITH PANTHERS

Recruited: Tim Grant (Wests Tigers)

Departed: Tyrone Peachey (Titans), Corey Harawira-Naera (Bulldogs), Christian Crichton (Bulldogs), Maika Sivo (Eels), Tim Browne (retired), Peter Wallace (retired), Trent Merrin (Leeds)

Re-signed: Waqa Blake (2023), Jarome Luai (2021)

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS

Recruited: Corey Allan (Broncos), Bayley Sironen (Wests Tigers), Kurt Dillon (Sharks), Zane Musgrove (Wests Tigers)

Departed: Angus Crichton (Roosters), Jason Clark (Warrington Wolves), Jesse Arthars (Titans)

Re-signed: John Sutton (2020), Cameron Murray (2021), Campbell Graham (2021)

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS

Recruited: Korbin Sims (Broncos), Jonus Pearson (Broncos), Mikaele Ravalawa (Raiders)

Departed: Jason Nightingale (retired), Nene Macdonald (Cowboys), Leeson Ah Mau (Warriors)

SYDNEY ROOSTERS

Recruited: Angus Crichton (Rabbitohs), Ryan Hall (Leeds Rhinos), Brett Morris (Bulldogs)

Departed: Blake Ferguson (Eels), Ryan Matterson (Wests Tigers), Paul Momirovski (Wests Tigers), Sean O'Sullivan (Broncos), Kurt Baptiste (Cowboys), Frank-Paul Nu'uausala (retired)

WESTS TIGERS

Recruited: Ryan Matterson (Roosters), Paul Momirovski (Roosters), Zane Musgrove (Rabbitohs)

Departed: Tui Lolohea (Leeds Rhinos), Kevin Naiqama (St Helens), Sauaso Sue (Bulldogs), Bayley Sironen (Rabbitohs), Pita Godinet (released), Malakai Watene-Zelezniak (released)