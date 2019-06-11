Round 14: NRL team news, changes

Welcome to our live coverage of the Round 14 NRL team announcements.

Here's how every team will line up in Round 14.

RAIDERS V SHARKS

Thursday, 13 June, GIO Stadium, 7:50pm

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Bailey Simonsson 3. Jarrod Croker (c) 4. Nick Cotric 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Aidan Sezer 8. Josh Papalii 9. Siliva Havili 10. Dunamis Lui 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Joseph Tapine. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling 15. Emre Guler 16. Sia Soliola 17. Ryan Sutton. Reserves: 18. Sam Williams 19. Royce Hunt 20. Michael Oldfield 21. Sebastian Kris

Team news: The same 17-man team that thrashed the Tigers.

Sharks: 1. Matt Moylan 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Josh Morris 5. Josh Dugan 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Chad Townsend 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Briton Nikora 12. Kurt Capewell 13. (c) Paul Gallen. Interchange: 14. Wade Graham 15. Jayson Bukuya 16. Jack Williams 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele. Reserves: 18. Aaron Gray 19. Scott Sorensen 20. Billy Magoulias 21. Shaun Johnson

Team news: Josh Morris returns after a post-Origin rest. Josh Dugan shuffles from centre to wing and Aaron Gray drops out. Shaun Johnson (hamstring) has been named on the extended bench, but is expected to come into the 17 on game day.

Tyrone Peachey will start in the back-row for the Titans. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

TITANS V WARRIORS

Friday, 14 June, CBUS Stadium, 6:00pm

Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Anthony Don 3. Jesse Arthars 4. Brian Kelly 5. Dale Copley 6. Tyrone Roberts 7. Ryley Jacks 8. Jarrod Wallace 9. Nathan Peats 10. Moeaki Fotuaika 11. Bryce Cartwright 12. Tyrone Peachey 13. Jai Arrow. Interchange: 14. Mitch Rein 15. Shannon Boyd 16. Jai Whitbread 17. Jack Stockwell. Reserves: 18. Will Matthews 19. Max King 20. Phillip Sami 21. Brenko Lee

Team news: Kevin Proctor (fractured eye-socket) and Keegan Hipgrave (suspended) are out, with Bryce Cartwright and Tyrone Peachey to start in the second row. Shannon Boyd comes onto the bench.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2 David Fusitu'a 3 Peta Hiku 4 Patrick Herbert 5 Ken Maumalo 6 Kodi Nikorima 7 Blake Green 8 Agnatius Paasi 9 Issac Luke 10 Leeson Ah Mau 11 Isaiah Papali'i 12 Tohu Harris 13 Adam Blair. Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga 15 Bunty Afoa 16 Lachlan Burr 17 Karl Lawton. Reserves: 18 Gerard Beale 20 Chanel Harris-Tavita 21 Ligi Sao 23 Leivaha Pulu

Team news: Patrick Herbert (quad) returns from a minor injury at centre in place of Gerard Beale. Jazz Tevaga (knee) returns on the bench in place of Chris Satae. Tohu Harris (knee) has been named despite an ongoing injury.

Enari Tuala gets a chance in the centres for the Cowboys. Picture: Alix Sweeney Alix Sweeney

COWBOYS V WESTS TIGERS

Friday, 14 June, 1300SMILES Stadium, 7:55pm

Cowboys: 1. Michael Morgan 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Enari Tuala 4. Tom Opacic 5. Javid Bowen 6. John Asiata 7. Jake Clifford 8. Josh McGuire 9. Jake Granville, 10. Scott Bolton 11. Gavin Cooper 12. Coen Hess 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14. Kurt Baptiste 15. Shane Wright 16. Corey Jensen 17. Francis Molo. Reserves: 18. Peter Hola 19. Jordan Kahu 20. Dan Russell 21. Emry Pere

Team news: Enari Tuala moves from wing to centre in place of Mitchell Dunn (shoulder), with Javid Bowen coming onto the flank. Jordan McLean (hamstring) is replaced at starting prop by Scott Bolton. Kurt Baptiste (suspension) and Corey Jensen join the bench.

Wests Tigers: 1. Corey Thompson 2. Robert Jennings 3. Moses Mbye 4. Esan Marsters 5. David Nofoaluma 6. Benji Marshall 7. Luke Brooks 8. Ben Matulino 9. Robbie Farah 10. Alex Twal 11. Ryan Matterson 12. Michael Chee-Kam 13. Matthew Eisenhuth. Interchange: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Josh Aloiai 17. Chris Lawrence. Reserves: 18.Paul Momirovski 19. Chris McQueen 20. Elijah Taylor 21. Luke Garner

Team news: Corey Thompson will continue at fullback with Moses Mbye at centre. Mahe Fonua (foot) is replaced on the wing by Robert Jennings. Benji Marshall (eye) has been named despite an injury last week.

Kalyn Ponga returns to face the Storm. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

STORM V KNIGHTS

Saturday, 15 June, AAMI Park, 3:00pm

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Marion Seve 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Brodie Croft 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane. Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Christian Wilch 16. Joe Stimson 17. Ryan Papenhuyzen. Reserves: 18. Justin Olam 19. Tui Kamikamica 20. Tino Faasuamaleaui 21. Sandor Earl

Team news: No changes. However, Brodie Croft (concussion) is under pressure to retain his starting spot. Jahrome Hughes starred at halfback in Croft's absence last week, with Ryan Papenhuyzen producing another strong game at fullback.

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Edrick Lee 3. Hymel Hunt 4. Jesse Ramien 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall 6. Kurt Mann 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. James Gavet 9. Connor Watson 10. Daniel Saifiti 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 12. Mitchell Barnett 13. Tim Glasby. Interchange: 14. Jamie Buhrer 15. Herman Ese'ese 16. Josh King 17. Sione Mata'utia. Reserves: 18. Mason Lino 19. Pasami Saulo 20. Jacob Saifiti 21. Aiden Guerra

Team news: Kalyn Ponga returns after being rested last week. Kurt Mann moves back to No.6 and Mason Lino drops to the extended bench. Pasami Saulo is replaced on the bench by Josh King. Aidan Guerra (fractured ankle) has been named in reserves as he aims to return from injury.

Sam Burgess’ absence will hit the Rabbitohs hard. Image: AAP Image/Craig Golding

RABBITOHS V PANTHERS

Saturday, 15 June, ANZ Stadium, 5:30pm

Rabbitohs: 1. Corey Allen 2. Dane Gagai 3. James Roberts 4. Kyle Turner 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Doueihi 8. George Burgess 9. Damien Cook 10. Liam Knight 11. John Sutton 12. Ethan Lowe 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Tevita Tatola 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Dean Britt 17. Tom Amone. Reserves: 18. Rhys Kennedy 19. Connor Tracey 20. Alex Johnston 20. Mawene Hiroti

Team news: NSW rep Cody Walker returns after being rested last week. Kyle Turner (toe) returns in the centres, with Dane Gagai shifting to the wing and Mawene Hiroti dropping out. Sam Burgess (shoulder) is replaced in the starting back row by Ethan Lowe. Tom Burgess (suspension) is replaced at prop by Liam Knight. Mark Nicholls, Dean Britt and Tom Amone come onto the bench. Alex Johnston (knee) has been named among the reserves as eyes a return.

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Isaah Yeo 4. Brent Naden 5. Brian To'o 6. James Maloney 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Mitchell Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Frank Winterstein 13. Liam Martin. Interchange: 14. Wayde Egan, 15. Jarome Luai 16. Moses Leota 17. Reagan Campbell-Gillard. Reserves: 18. Caleb Atkins 19. Kaide Ellis 20. Malakai Watene-Zelezniak 21. Jed Cartwright

Team news: No changes following victory over the defending premiers.

Jake Turpin retains his place in the starting side. Picture: AAP

EELS V BRONCOS

Saturday 15 June, Bankwest Stadium, 7:35pm

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson (c) 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Josh Hoffman 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Jaeman Salmon 7. Mitch Moses 8. Kane Evans 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Manu Ma'u 13. Nathan Brown. Interchange: 14. Ray Stone 15. Peni Terepo 16. David Gower 17. Marata Niukore. Reserves: 18. Daniel Alvaro 19. Tepai Moeroa 20. Brad Takairangi 21 Will Smith

Team news: Jaeman Salmon starts at five-eighth in place of Will Smith. Nathan Brown comes into the starting side at lock, with Tepai Moeroa dropped. Ray Stone joins the bench.

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jamayne Isaako 6. Anthony Milford 7. Sean O'Sullivan 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Jake Turpin 10. Payne Haas 11. David Fifita 12. Matt Gillett 13. Tevita Pangai Junior. Interchange: 14. Andrew McCullough 15. Jayden Su'A 16. Thomas Flegler 17. Patrick Carrigan. Reserves: 18. Richard Kennar 19. Shaun Fenson 20. Patrick Mago 21. James Segeyaro

Team news:Tom Dearden (ankle) is replaced at halfback by youngster Sean O'Sullivan. Alex Glenn (knee) also misses out, but the Broncos have a worthy replacement, with Queensland rep Matt Gillett re-joining the squad after being rested last week. Corey Oates (hip) returns on the wing in place of Richie Kennar.

Tom Trbojevic will press his claims for an Origin return. Picture: Ian Hitchcock

SEA EAGLES V DRAGONS

Sunday, 16 June, Lottoland, 2:00pm

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jorge Taufua 3. Dylan Walker 4. Moses Suli 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Cade Cust 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Martin Taupau 11. Joel Thompson 12. Curtis Sironen 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Manase Fainu 15. Jack Gosiewski 16. Morgan Boyle 17. Taniela Paseka. Reserves: 18. Brendan Elliot 19. Kane Elgey 20 Haumole Olakau'atu 21. Lloyd Perrett

Team news: No changes.

Dragons: 1. Matt Dufty 2. Jonus Pearson 3. Euan Aitken 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Corey Norman 7. Ben Hunt 8. Blake Lawrie 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Jacob Host 12. Tariq Sims 13. Tyson Frizell. Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore 15. Reece Robson 16. Korbin Sims 17. Jai Field. Reserves: 18. Luciano Leilua 19. Jordan Pereira 20. Josh Kerr 21. Lachlan Timm

Team news: No changes following a big win over the Bulldogs.

Robinson isn’t listening to the noise about his star. Image: Matt King/Getty Images

ROOSTERS V BULLDOGS

Sunday, 16 June, SCG, 4:05pm

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Ryan Hall, 6. Drew Hutchison, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Zane Tetevano , 9. Victor Radley, 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner , 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Isaac Liu. Interchange: 14. Nat Butcher, 15. Lindsay Collins , 16. Sitili Tupouniua 17. Mitchell Aubusson. Reserves: 18. Poasa Faamausili, 19. Matt Ikuvalu 20. Brock Lamb 21. Sam Verrills

Team news: Origin players Latrell Mitchell and Angus Crichton return after being rested. Boyd Cordner and James Tedesco have been named despite coach Trent Robinson suggesting they would be rested.

Bulldogs: 1. Nick Meaney 2. Marcelo Montoya 3. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 4. Will Hopoate 5. Reimis Smith 6. Kieran Foran 7. Jack Cogger 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Dylan Napa 11. Josh Jackson 12. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 13. Adam Elliot. Interchange: 14. Rhyse Martin 15. Danny Fualalo 16. Corey Harawira-Naera 17. Sauaso Sue. Reserves: 19. Fa'amanu Brown 20. Michael Lichaa 21. Chris Smith 22. Ofahiki Ogden

Team news: Recruit Dallin Watene-Zelezniak will make his club debut at centre. Marcelo Montoya shifts to the wing and Christian Crichton drops out. Former SuperCoach stud Corey Harawira-Naera returns to first grade on the bench, replacing Ofahiki Ogden.