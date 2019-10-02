NRL stars, Wallabies, All Blacks to play at local carnival

ALL STARS: Lote Tuqiri is one of the big names playing in the Byron Bay rugby sevens carnival this year.

ALL STARS: Lote Tuqiri is one of the big names playing in the Byron Bay rugby sevens carnival this year. ROSS SETFORD

DUAL international Lote Tuqiri will play in an impressive All Stars team at the 30th annual Byron Bay rugby sevens carnival.

Tuqiri will be joined by former Wallabies teammate George Smith, while NRL legend Jamie Lyon and former Dally M medallist Todd Carney are also set to play.

It all starts on Friday October 18, when Smith and Tuqiri join former New Zealand All Blacks duo Rico Gear and Caleb Ralph for a fundraiser lunch at Byron Bay Bowling Club.

Event organiser Eddy Brown said he was thrilled to have the four rugby players at the lunch.

They have all committed to playing in the competitive division with 15 other teams on the October 19-20 weekend.

"They were keen to do the lunch and I said as a bit of a joke that they should enter a team,” Brown said.

"George (Smith) works with Jamie Lyon at Paladin Sports and he's the one that got the ball rolling on it.

"They're going to keep adding more big names from the Classic Wallabies and some other stars will be named in the coming weeks.

"Any money the team makes will go to the local charity organisation, Breast Cancer Support Group Byron Bay.”

Tuqiri played 67 test matches for the Wallabies between 2003-2009, including two Rugby World Cups in 2003 and 2007.

He won NRL grand finals at Brisbane in 2000 and South Sydney in 2014.

Smith played 111 games for the Wallabies while Ralph holds the record for most consecutive Super Rugby appearances with 104 back-to-back games for the Crusaders.

Gear has 20 All Blacks appearances to his name from 2004-2007.

The Byron Bay sevens is at capacity with 56 teams playing across competitive, social and women's divisions this year.

"We've had another big response and we physically can't fit any more teams in unless someone pulls out,” Brown said.

"There will be a big contingent of referee's coming in memory of Ian Hooper.

"He died earlier in the year and he was always a big part of the weekend.

"We're stacked with quality teams, there's one from Singapore and a Canberra Royals team who won their grand final this season.

"There is also a lot of local teams like Wollongbar, Lismore and Tenterfield who will be part of the social division.”

For details and tickets, visit www.byronbay7s.com.au/lunch-2019/