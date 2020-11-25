NRL star's touching tribute to partner

Melbourne Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster has posted a touching tribute to his partner on social media following a tumultuous 2020 season.

Munster spent most of the year either stuck in lockdown or in biosecurity bubbles, but it all paid dividends when he won the NRL Grand Final and State of Origin series.

On Tuesday morning, Munster thanked his partner Bianca McMahon for her ongoing support in a heartfelt Instagram post.

