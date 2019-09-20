Menu
STAR TURN: Manly centre Brian Kelly on the run against Tabulam in the Lismore Aboriginal Knockout carnival last year.
Rugby League

NRL stars tipped to appear at Lismore knockout carnival

20th Sep 2019 2:00 PM
BIG name players can be expected on the field when the Lismore Aboriginal Knockout rugby league carnival is played at Oakes Oval this weekend.

NRL stars Brian Kelly and James Roberts were part of the competition last year. Preston Campbell, Cody Walker and Bevan French have also made appearances.

One spot remained this week with the carnival capped at 20 teams.

It will be a final hit-out before the NSW State knockout at Tuggerah on the Central Coast over the October long weekend.

"We have a very strong carnival and it brings in a lot of the best indigenous talent from across the east coast of New South Wales,” carnival organiser Ash Moran said this week.

"Cabbage Tree Island and Tweed Connections will be tough to beat and Alwyn Roberts and some guys have linked up in the Dunghutti-Bundjalung United team.”

There will also be eight women's teams and some junior games over the two days.

