Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shaun Johnson and Ella.
Shaun Johnson and Ella.
Rugby League

NRL stars show off their beloved dogs

by Phil Rothfield
25th Nov 2019 12:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTY players aren't always the rough and tough gladiators we watch each weekend on an NRL field.

Especially when it involves their much-loved canine companions.

This week Manly Sea Eagles star Brendan Elliot posted the most beautiful image of his cavoodle Archie on a bike ride around Centennial Park in a canine sack.

All season during their downtime,  players have been posting photos on their social media accounts with their dogs.

 

Nathan Cleary and Kobe.
Nathan Cleary and Kobe.

 

Wade Graham with his dog, Schooner.
Wade Graham with his dog, Schooner.

 

Jack Wighton and Bruce.
Jack Wighton and Bruce.

 

Jarrod Croker and Jax.
Jarrod Croker and Jax.

Sharks star Shaun Johnson even flew his bulldog Ella to Australia from New Zealand when he first joined the Cronulla Sharks.

Blues Origin stars Boyd Cordner, Tyson Frizell and Jack Wighton also own bulldogs.

More Stories

Show More
boyd cordner brendan elliot cronulla sharks jack wighton manly sea eagles nrl shaun johnson tyson frizell
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EMERGENCY WARNING: Aircraft working to protect properties

        EMERGENCY WARNING: Aircraft working to protect properties

        News RESIDENTS are being urged to stay alert and enact their bushfire plan if necessary.

        Why Doug Anthony is an all-star in my mind

        premium_icon Why Doug Anthony is an all-star in my mind

        Politics Former staffer looks back on a glittering career

        How to get your hands on a Byron Bay cultural relic

        premium_icon How to get your hands on a Byron Bay cultural relic

        News Council hold two sale events for those claiming Lighthouse birds

        Top 9 Parkway Drive Moments

        premium_icon Top 9 Parkway Drive Moments

        News We take a look at some of the bands defining moments