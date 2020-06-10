NRL star set to return after Casino street fight ban

Cody Walker returns to the South Sydney team in the NRL this weekend. Photo Dan Himbrechts.

Cody Walker returns to the South Sydney team in the NRL this weekend. Photo Dan Himbrechts.

CODY Walker is set to return to South Sydney after a two-week suspension and will look to kickstart the Rabbitohs season in the National Rugby League.

Souths have not won a game since Walker was suspended for his part in a fight at Casino last year.

A video of Walker kicking a man during an altercation in his home town in December was leaked last month.

As a result he received a two-game ban and missed the NRL season relaunch.

Walker facing ban after wild kick in Casino street fight

Walker waits for NRL ban over Casino fight video

He will be joined by another player who spent time growing up on the Northern Rivers at Alstonville with James Roberts named at centre against the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday.

Both have been missed recently, especially Walker who can provide spark in his attack from five-eighth while Roberts has sheer speed to trouble any centre in the competition.

There will be a Northern Rivers flavour to the game with Ballina’s Brian Kelly playing on the wing for the Titans.

He scored a try and set up the matchwinner in the Titans first win of the season on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Ballina product Mitchell Aubusson has been named on an extended bench for the Sydney Roosters having missed its last two games.

Aubusson was granted compassionate leave to spend time with his family at Ballina following the sudden death of his father Brian Aubusson.

Aubusson funeral: ‘We aren’t prepared for a life without him’

Mitchell Aubusson only needs to play another nine games to reach the 300 game milestone in what is likely to be his final year in the NRL.

He is the third most-capped player in the Roosters 112-year history behind club legends Luke Ricketson (301 games) and Anthony Minichiello (302 games).