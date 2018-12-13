Jack De Belin charged with aggravated sex assault

Jack De Belin has been arrested by Wollongong police. Picture: Brett Costello

St George Illawarra star Jack De Belin is the latest rugby league player to be under police investigation for an alleged incident on the weekend.

De Belin was arrested at 4pm as part of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a woman.

He has since been charged with aggravated sexual assault in company and granted bail to appear in court next February.

Jack de Belin with his partner Alyce Taylor after game two of this year’s State of Origin series. Picture: Mark Kolbe

It is understood De Belin was at a Wollongong nightclub in the early hour of Sunday with a group of people he knew before he, the woman who made the complaint, and another rugby league player went to a property near Wollongong's CBD about 1.30am.

The incident took place in the presence of the other player, who does not play league at an NRL level.

A police source said that player was yet to be questioned over his role.

It is understood De Belin denies the allegations and any wrongdoing.

The police source said De Belin was due to appear at a State of Origin event tomorrow but presented himself to police at 4pm knowing investigators wished to question him.

The 27-year-old starred for St George Illawarra this year, going on to make his NSW debut in State of Origin.

He featured in all three games for the Blues, breaking down when NSW clinched the series in game two.

De Belin's long-term partner Alyce Taylor took to Instagram recently to announce she is pregnant with the couple's first child. Her social media profile has since been deleted.

The NRL confirmed on Thursday that the Dragons reported an incident to the NRL Integrity Unit involving Jack De Belin earlier this week.

It is yet another concern for rugby league in a week which has already seen Jarryd Hayne and Dylan Walker plead not guilty to separate domestic violence charges.

Wests Tigers recruit Zane Musgrove and Penrith lower grade Liam Coleman have also been charged over an assault of a 22-year-old woman at the Coogee Bay Hotel last month.

The men were granted conditional bail to appear at Waverly Local Court on January 23.

Walker will return to court on Tuesday while Hayne's next appearance is in Newcastle on February 13.