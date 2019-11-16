NRL legends drop into the Rappy for a Friday night drink

Susanna Freymark Full Profile Login to follow

IT ALL started with Robbo's tattoo of a sea eagle.

When rural resilience officer Danny Burns asked Robbo about it, he discovered he was a big Manly Sea Eagles fan.

Mr Burns has connections with some former NRL legends and on Friday night, Mel Cochrane, Phil Daley, John Jones (former Manly Sea Eagles ) and Joe Thomas (South Sydney) dropped by the Rappville Pub.

While posing outside the pub with residents the XPT flew by and sounded its horn over and over again. Everyone cheered and waved,

It was a jubilant moment for the village where burnt crumpled houses lie in ash and stories of the night fire ravaged the town are still being told.