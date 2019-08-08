NRL Late Mail: Titans dump Taylor

COWBOYS V BRONCOS

Thursday, 1300SMILES Stadium, 7.50pm

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Coen Hess 4. Tom Opacic 5. Gideon Gela-Mosby 6. Michael Morgan 7. Jake Clifford 8. Josh McGuire 9. Jake Granville 10. Jordan McLean 11. Gavin Cooper 12. Shane Wright 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14. John Asiata 15. Matt Scott 16. Scott Bolton 17. Francis Molo. Reserves: 18. Peter Hola 19. Reuben Cotter

Players cut: 20. Corey Jensen 21. Murray Taulagi

Late mail: Set to be 1-17, with Coen Hess to continue at left centre. Murray Taulagi and Corey Jensen were omitted 24 hours before kick-off with Peta Hola and Reuban Cotter remaining in the 19.

Broncos: 1. Anthony Milford 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 18. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jamayne Isaako 6. Darius Boyd 7. Jake Turpin 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Payne Haas 11. David Fifita 12. Tevita Pangai Jnr 13. Joe Ofahengaue. Interchange: 14. James Segeyaro 15. Thomas Flegler 16. Rhys Kennedy 17. Pat Carrigan. Reserves: 19. Herbie Farnworth 21. Shaun Fensom

Players cut: 4. Alex Glenn 20. Xavier Coates

Late mail: Alex Glenn (knee) is out, with Gehamat Shibasaki coming in at left centre. Tevita Pangai returns from suspension and should line up on the left edge with David Fifita moving to his preferred right side. Andrew McCullough is a confirmed starter despite a shoulder injury last weekend. He trained this week, took part in the captain's run and will play. Xavier Coates was also omitted 24 hours before kick-off with Shaun Fensom and Herbie Farnworth remaining in the 19-man squad.

Alex Glenn is out through injury.

WARRIORS V SEA EAGLES

Friday, Mt Smart Stadium, 6pm

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2. Gerard Beale 3. Peta Hiku 4. Blake Ayshford 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Blake Green 8. Agnatius Paasi 9. Jazz Tevaga 10. Leeson Ah Mau 11. Adam Blair 12. Isaiah Papali'i 13. Lachlan Burr. Interchange: 14. Adam Keighran 15. Sam Lisone 16. Bunty Afoa 17. Ligi Sao. Reserves: 18. Josh Curran 20. Adam Pompey 21. Hayze Perham 22. Leivaha Pulu

Players cut: To come

Late mail: Blake Ayshford failed to train during the week, with Gerard Beale set to move to centre and rookie Adam Pompey to come onto the wing for his second NRL game.

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jorge Taufua 3. Brad Parker 4. Moses Suli 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Dylan Walker 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Martin Taupau 11. Joel Thompson 12. Curtis Sironen 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Manase Fainu 15. Corey Waddell 16. Morgan Boyle 17. Taniela Paseka. Reserves: 18. Jack Gosiewski 19. Lachlan Croker 20. Brendan Elliott 21. Lloyd Perrett

Players cut: To come

Late mail: Morgan Boyle (shoulder) is in some doubt. If ruled out he would be replaced by Jack Gosiewski, who returned from a groin injury last week in reserve grade. Martin Taupau (ankle) is expected to play.

PANTHERS V SHARKS

Friday, Panthers Stadium, 7.55pm

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Josh Mansour 3. Dean Whare 4. Brent Naden 5. Brian To'o 21. Matt Burton 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo. Interchange: 14. Sione Katoa 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Moses Leota 17. Reagan Campbell-Gillard. Reserves: 18. Frank Winterstein 19. Jed Cartwright 20. Stephen Crichton

Players cut: 6. James Maloney

Late mail: James Maloney (suspension) is out with Matt Burton to make his NRL debut at five-eighth in what is expected to be the only change. Prop Spencer Leniu will also make his NRL debut coming off the bench.

Sharks: 1. Josh Dugan 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Josh Morris 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Shaun Johnson 7. Chad Townsend 8. Aaron Woods 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Briton Nikora 12. Wade Graham 13. Paul Gallen. Interchange: 14. Kurt Capewell 15. Jack Williams 16. Andrew Fifita 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele. Reserves: 18. Billy Magoulias 19. Blayke Brailey 20. Sione Katoa 21. Kyle Flanagan

Players cut: To come

Late mail: Winger Sosaia Feki (calf) and prop Matt Prior (shoulder) both will need to be checked at captain's run on Thursday. Sione Katoa is on standby for Feki and Billy Magoulias will come in for Prior if he's ruled out, with Andrew Fifita to start.

Andrew Fifita could start.

DRAGONS V TITANS

Saturday, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 3pm

Dragons: 1. Corey Norman 2. Jason Saab 3. Euan Aitken 4. Tim Lafai 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Gareth Widdop 7. Ben Hunt 8. James Graham 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Patrick Kaufusi 12. Tariq Sims 13. Tyson Frizell. Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore 15. Korbin Sims 16. Jackson Ford 17. Luciano Leilua. Reserves: 18. Tristan Sailor 19. Josh Kerr 20. Blake Lawrie 21. Zac Lomax

Players cut: To come

Late mail: Zac Lomax (hamstring) and Blake Lawrie (concussion) have both been named on the extended bench and will need to prove their fitness at captain's run to force their way into the 17. The only potential change is rookie Jackson Ford starting on the right edge with Patrick Kaufusi dropping back to the bench.

Titans: 1. Alexander Brimson 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kallum Watkins 4. Brian Kelly 5. Phillip Sami 6. Ashley Taylor 7. Ryley Jacks 8. Jarrod Wallace 9. Nathan Peats 10. Jai Whitbread 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Sam Stone 13. Jai Arrow. Interchange: 14. Tyrone Peachey 15. Moeaki Fotuaika 16. Brenko Lee 17. Bryce Cartwright. Reserves: 18. Mitch Rein 19. Anthony Don 20. Treymain Spry 21. Leilani Latu

Players cut: To come

Late mail: The Titans have again dumped struggling half-back Ash Taylor from the NRL squad. Taylor was chosen at five-eighth in the team to play St George Illawarra but will instead play for Tweed Heads in the QLD Cup.

The $1 million halfback returned to first grade against the Roosters last Sunday but struggled to make an impression. Interim coach Craig Hodges said after the match that Taylor had been down on confidence. "He's rusty, Ash," Hodges said. "(He's) low on confidence. He will certainly get better with more games. He was like the rest of us, a little off." AJ Brimson (who has been cleared to return following a hip injury), Bryce Cartwright and Tyrone Peachey are to options to take over at five-eighth. Jai Arrow is confirmed to return after missing a number of weeks with an ankle injury. Jesse Arthurs could drop out with rookie Treymain Spry coming onto the bench and Brenko Lee starting on the wing.

AJ Brimson is back from a hip injury.

EELS V KNIGHTS

Saturday, Bankwest Stadium, 5.30pm

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Waqa Blake 5. Brad Takairangi 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Kane Evans 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Manu Ma'u 13. Nathan Brown. Interchange: 14. Marata Niukore 15. Daniel Alvaro 16. David Gower 17. Tepai Moeroa. Reserves: 18. Greg Leleisiuao 19. Peni Terepo 20. Jaeman Salmon 21. Stefano Utoikamanu

Players cut: To come

Late mail: Eels are expected to have one change with Nathan Brown in doubt due to an ankle injury. He didn't train with the squad on Wednesday. Captain's run on Friday will be key but I expect Peni Terepo to come into the 17 and start at lock in the only change. Waqa Blake is a confirmed starter after passing required concussion protocols. He trained with the squad on Wednesday.

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Kurt Mann 3. Hymel Hunt 4. Tautau Moga 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall 6. Mason Lino 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. David Klemmer 9. Connor Watson 10. Daniel Saifiti 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 12. Mitchell Barnett 13. Tim Glasby. Interchange: 14. Jacob Saifiti 15. James Gavet 16. Sione Mata'utia 17. Aidan Guerra. Reserves: 18. Jamie Buhrer 19. Beau Fermor 20. Jirah Momoisea 21. Chris Randall

Players cut: To come

Late mail: Knights have only one concern with Kurt Mann in some doubt due to a knee injury. The club says he will play but he will need pass a fitness test at captain's run on Friday. If ruled out, Hymel Hunt would move to the wing with Sione Mata'utia starting at centre and Jamie Buhrer coming onto bench. Mason Lino will continue with the goal kicking duties after taking them off Kalyn Ponga in last few weeks.

BULLDOGS V TIGERS

Saturday, ANZ Stadium, 7.35pm

Bulldogs: 1. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 2. Nick Meaney 3. Kerrod Holland 4. Will Hopoate 5. Reimis Smith 6. Jack Cogger 7. Lachlan Lewis 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Michael Lichaa 10. Dylan Napa 11. Josh Jackson 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Chris Smith. Interchange: 14. Jeremy Marshall-King 15. Renouf Toomaga 16. Danny Fualalo 17. Raymond Faitala-Mariner. Reserves: 19. Kayne Kalache 20. Brandon Wakeham 21. Jayden Okunbor 22 Ofahiki Ogden

Players cut: To come

Late mail: Bulldogs look set to be 1-17 with no major concerns leading into the game.

Tigers: 1. Corey Thompson 2. Paul Momirovski 3. Moses Mbye 4. Esan Marsters 5. David Nofoaluma 6. Benji Marshall 7. Luke Brooks 8. Josh Aloiai 9. Robbie Farah 10. Oliver Clark 11. Luke Garner 12. Michael Chee-Kam 13. Ryan Matterson. Interchange: 14. Matthew Eisenhuth 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Alex Twal 17. Chris Lawrence

Reserves: 18. Jacob Liddle 19. Tommy Talau 20. Elijah Taylor 21. Josh Reynolds. Players cut: To come

Late mail: Tigers have Josh Aloiai in some doubt due to concussion. He would need to pass required concussion protocols to play but if ruled out we would see Alex Twal starting at prop with Elijah Taylor, who returns after missing the last two weeks with a knee injury, or Jacob Liddle coming onto the bench in what could be the only change to the 17. Luke Garner will play after playing only limited minutes last week due to illness.

RAIDERS V ROOSTERS

Sunday, GIO Stadium, 2pm

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Bailey Simonsson 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Nick Cotric 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Aidan Sezer 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Sia Soliola 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Joseph Tapine. Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Dunamis Lui 16. Corey Horsburgh 17. Ryan Sutton. Reserves: 18. Sam Williams 19. Joseph Leilua 20. Emre Guler 21. Michael Oldfield

Players cut: To come

Late mail: Raiders have named Joey Leilua on an extended bench after recovering from back surgery. He has returned to full training with a final call as to if he returns to be made on Saturday. If fit to play he would replace Bailey Simonsson in the 17 and would play right centre with Nick Cotric moving to left wing.

"BJ is close, yeah. There's no caution at all there," coach Ricky Stuart said. "They're a quality football team and whether you have an outside back on the bench, whether you have him starting, or sitting out, is a decision I'll make on the back end of the week. I'd much prefer to have that (headache) than what I've had over many years of coaching when you're looking around thinking 'Who can I pick?'". Ryan Sutton returns from a calf injury after missing four games. He has returned to full training and only has to get through captain's run on Saturday to be a confirmed starter.

Joey Leilua could come straight into the 17.

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Joey Manu 5. Brett Morris 6. Luke Keary 7. Cooper Cronk 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Sam Verrills 10. Isaac Liu 11. Angus Crichton 12. Mitch Aubusson 13. Victor Radley. Interchange: 14. Nat Butcher 15. Zane Tetevano 16. Poasa Faamausili17. Sitili Tupouniua. Reserves: 18. Lindsay Collins 19. Drew Hutchison 20. Matt Ikuvalu 21. Lachlan Lam

Players cut: To come

Late mail: Roosters have no fresh injury concerns coming out of the game last weekend and are expected to be 1-17.

RABBITOHS V STORM

Sunday, Central Coast Stadium, 4.05pm

Rabbitohs: 1. Adam Doueihi 2. Dane Gagai 3. James Roberts 4. Braidon Burns 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Tevita Taola 9. Damien Cook 10. Tom Burgess 11. John Sutton 12. Sam Burgess 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Liam Knight 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ethan Lowe 17. Kyle Turner. Reserves: 18. Dean Britt 20. Corey Allan 21. Jaydn Su'A 21. Connor Tracey

Players cut: To come

Late mail: Rabbitohs will be 1-17 with Damien Cook set to overcome a knock to the elbow. Sam Burgess is a confirmed starter after a successful trip to the judiciary on Tuesday night.

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Justin Olam 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Brodie Croft 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane. Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Tui Kamikamica 16. Joe Stimson 17. Ryan Papenhuyzen. Reserves: 18. Solomone Kata 19. Max King 20. Tino Faasuamaleaui 21. Sandor Earl

Players cut: To come

Late mail: Storm have only one concern with Brodie Croft in doubt due to a shoulder injury forcing him from the field after 54 minutes last week. He needs to be checked at captain's run but if ruled out we would see Ryan Papenhuzen coming in at fullback with Jahrome Hughes moving into the halves and either Sandor Earl or Tino Faasuamaleaui coming onto the bench.