NRL jersey scored and now up for auction

The fully signed North Queensland Cowboys jersey that is being auctioned on EBay to raise funds for the Bonalbo and Kyogle Hospital Auxiliaries. Contributed

WHEN Kyogle Council Mayor Danielle Mulholland and Cr Maggie May saw the opportunity to acquire a fully signed North Queensland Cowboys rugby league jersey, they were not shy in coming forward.

The two Kyogle Councillors managed to secure the jersey while attending the National Congress of Local Government in Canberra in June.

It was first prize in a stallholder's draw and while Kyogle didn't win it, the women realised a Victorian-based councillor, with little knowledge or interest in rugby league, won the prize.

Councillors Mulholland and May shared a taxi ride with a colleague of the prize-winning Victorian councillor and convinced her to ring her counterpart to see if they could buy the jersey for a small sum of money with the aim of auctioning it for charity.

A short phone call later and the two councillors were beaming after the Victorian councillor agreed to give them the jersey for nothing.

The jersey, which features the signatures of the Cowboys 2017 original line-up including co-captains, Johnathan Thurston and Matthew Scott and head coach Paul Green, is now being auctioned on EBay with a starting bid of $999.

All proceeds from the auction will be split between the Bonalbo and Kyogle Hospital Auxiliaries.

"We've done our homework and to buy something similar from official memorabilia sites would cost $1995,” Cr Mulholland said.

"It would make the perfect gift for a Cowboys' tragic or any rugby league fan,” Cr Maggie May said.

"And remember all the money raised from the auction will be given to the Bonalbo and Kyogle Hospital Auxiliaries which do an incredible job for the community, so everyone wins!”

The auction, which closes on December 21, can be found at https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/112684679629