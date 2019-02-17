Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dylan Brown was the subject of an approach by the Warriors while still contracted by the Eels. Picture: Gregg Porteous
Dylan Brown was the subject of an approach by the Warriors while still contracted by the Eels. Picture: Gregg Porteous
Rugby League

NRL probes ‘poaching’ of star Eels rookie

by Phil Rothfield
17th Feb 2019 6:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The cashed-up New Zealand Warriors are under investigation over claims they attempted to poach Parramatta Eels boom rookie Dylan Brown.

The NRL received a complaint from the Eels when it was discovered Warriors recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan had met with Brown and his manager Gavin Orr.

The 18-year-old former Australian Schoolboy had been earmarked as Shaun Johnson's long-term successor at the Warriors.

Parramatta young gun Dylan Brown.
Parramatta young gun Dylan Brown.

O'Sullivan has confirmed the meeting took place but only after he received an email from Orr indicating Brown had an option in his favour to leave the Eels.

He stopped negotiations when Orr realised his mistake.

The local junior is in fact under contract until the end of 2020.

Shaun Johnson
Shaun Johnson

Under NRL rules, no club can speak to him until November.

The Warriors are more than $1 million under the salary cap after releasing Johnson to the Cronulla Sharks late last year.

Every game of every round of the NRL Telstra Premiership LIVE with no ad-breaks during play. SIGN UP NOW!

More Stories

Show More
dylan brown nrl nz warriors parramatta eels
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Shark bite victim named as friends praised for efforts

    premium_icon Shark bite victim named as friends praised for efforts

    Breaking "PROBABLY without their swift actions we could be dealing with a whole different situation here."

    'Sex bomb' Benhayon to host women's workshop

    premium_icon 'Sex bomb' Benhayon to host women's workshop

    News She claims to have six mirrors in her bedroom

    Farmer left a fortune for Coraki's hospital

    premium_icon Farmer left a fortune for Coraki's hospital

    News Farmer left in his will most of his savings towards a hospital.

    Christmas art program has bright future

    premium_icon Christmas art program has bright future

    News Christmas success leads to bright new chapter