Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs players arrive at the Harbour View Hotel in The Rocks for Mad Monday. Picture: Toby Zerna
Rugby League

NRL backflips on huge Mad Monday fine

25th Sep 2018 3:18 PM

CANTERBURY have had their NRL fine for their lewd Mad Monday celebrations halved.

The club was fined $250,000 after Adam Elliott and Asipeli Fine were photographed nude while celebrating at a Sydney pub.

The NRL on Tuesday said they had reduced the Bulldogs' fine to $125,000 after taking into account the club's submission.

 

"Having worked closely with the NRL in regards to our response to the recent breach notice that was handed down we feel that as a club we have acted swiftly and decisively to both review the events of the day and to put in place improved procedures to make sure that this does not happen again" Bulldogs chief executive Andrew Hill said.

