Expansion teams: Who thrived and who flopped since 1980

RUGBY League Commission chairman Peter Beattie has made no secret of the fact that expansion is back on the agenda.

The next television rights deal will be done in 2022 and at least 11 consortiums have shown interest in joining a new expanded NRL competition over the years.

Six Queensland teams in the Brisbane Bombers, Brisbane Brothers Leprechauns, Ipswich Jets, Central Queensland, Redcliffe Dolphins and a Cairns-PNG joint bid have put their hand up to join an expanded competition.

Central Coast Bears, Papua New Guinea, South Pacific Cyclones, West Coast Pirates and Western Bears are the other consortiums to have thrown their hat in the ring.

However, any potential clubs should be wary of the pitfalls of joining the top flight, as the NRL has proven a graveyard for expansion clubs in the past.

The NRL has not expanded for more than 10 years, with the Titans the last team to join the competition in 2007.

The game's governing bodies have been reluctant to dilute the playing talent pool and have been wary of the short-lived tenures of previous expansion teams.

We take a look at the fortunes of these 13 expansion sides since 1980.

Canberra Raiders 1982-present

Mal Meninga and Ricky Stuart in 1994.

Notable players: Mal Meninga, Ricky Stuart, Brad Clyde

Best season: 1994 Played 22 Won 17 Draw 0 Lost 5

Finals appearances: 21 (1984, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2016)

Premierships: Three in 1989, 1990 and 1994.

Illawarra Steelers 1982-1998

Trent Barrett is congratulated by Brad Mackay and Paul McGregor in 1997.

Notable players: Paul McGregor, Rod Wishart, Craig Smith

Best season: 1992 Played 22 Won 13 Draw 1 Lost 8

Finals appearances: Two (1992, 1997)

Result: Merged with the St George Dragons

Newcastle Knights 1988-present

Paul Harragon takes on the Broncos in 1995.

Notable players: Andrew Johns, Paul Harragon, Danny Buderus

Best season: 2001 Played 26 Won 16 Draw 1 Lost 9

Finals appearances: 13 (1992, 1995, 1997*, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001*, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2013)

Premierships: Two in 1997 and 2001.

Brisbane Broncos 1988-present

Allan Langer and Trevor Gillmeister in action for the Broncos.

Notable players: Gorden Tallis, Darren Lockyer, Allan Langer

Best season: 2000 Played 26 Won 18 Draw 2 Lost 6

Finals appearances: 27 (1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Premierships: Six in 1992, 1993, 1997, 1998, 2000 and 2006.

Gold Coast Chargers 1988-1998

Marcus Bai in action for the Chargers in 1997.

Notable players: Wally Lewis, Dale Shearer, Marcus Bai

Best season: 1997 Played 22 Won 10 Draw 1 Lost 11

Finals appearances: One (1997)

Result: Shut down as part of the ARL and Super League merger to end the Super League war.

New Zealand Warriors 1995-present

Stacey Jones in action for the Warriors in the 2002 Grand Final

Notable players: Stacey Jones, Greg Alexander, Simon Mannering

Best season: 2002 Played 24 Won 17 Draw 0 Lost 17

Finals appearances: Eight (2001, 2002, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2018)

Premierships: 0

North Queensland Cowboys 1995-present

Matthew Bowen is fullback in the Cowboys’ best ever team.

Notable players: Johnathan Thurston, Matthew Bowen, Kevin Campion

Best season: 2015 Played 24 Won 17 Draw 0 Lost 7

Finals appearances: 10 (2004, 2005, 2007, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)

Premierships: One in 2015

South Queensland Crushers 1995-1997

Trevor Gillmeister waves to fans in 1996.

Notable players: Trevor Gillmeister, Mario Fenech, Danny Nutley

Best season: 1995 Played 22 Won 6 Draw 1 Lost 15

Finals appearances: 0

Result: Shut down as part of the ARL and Super League merger to end the Super League war.

Western Reds 1995-1997

Western Reds player Mark Geyer in 1997.

Notable players: Mark Geyer, Julian O'Neill, Rodney Howe

Best season: 1995 Played 22 Won 11 Draw 0 Lost 11

Finals appearances: 0

Result: Shut down as part of the ARL and Super League merger to end the Super League war.

Hunter Mariners 1997-1997

Scott Hill on the fly for the Mariners in 1997.

Notable players: Brett Kimmorley, Scott Hill, Robbie Ross

Best season: 1997 Played 18 Won 7 Draw 0 Lost 11

Finals appearances: 0

Result: Shut down as part of the ARL and Super League merger to end the Super League war.

Adelaide Rams 1997-1998

Joe Tamani, Bruce Mamando, Kerrod Walters and Dean Schifillti with the Rams in 1997.

Notable players: Kerrod Walters, Michael Maguire, Kevin Campion

Best season: 1997 Played 24 Won 7 Draw 0 Lost 17

Finals appearances: 0

Result: Shut down as part of the ARL and Super League merger to end the Super League war.

Melbourne Storm 1998-present

The Storm celebrate their first premiership in 1999.

Notable players: Glenn Lazarus, Cameron Smith, Billy Slater

Best season: 2017 Played 24 Won 20 Draw 0 Lost 4

Finals appearances: 18 (1998, 1999*, 2000, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012*, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017*, 2018)

Premierships: Three in 1999, 2012 and 2017 with stripped premierships in 2007 and 2009.

Gold Coast Titans 2007-present

Scott Prince in action for the Titans in 2007.

Notable players: Preston Campbell, Scott Prince, Mat Rogers

Best season: 2009 Played 24 Won 16 Draw 0 Lost 8

Finals appearances: three (2009, 2010, 2016)

Premierships: 0