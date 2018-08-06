Teen sensation to debut as Bennett wields axe

WAYNE Bennett has wielded the selection axe in a bid to salvage Brisbane's top-four hopes and is set to deliver teenage sensation Gehamat Shibasaki his NRL debut.

Jordan Kahu trained with Brisbane's reserves following a poor performance in last Thursday's embarrassing defeat to the Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium.

Kahu's relegation will see captain Darius Boyd return to fullback, Jamayne Isaako move to the right wing and Shibasaki make his debut at left centre in Thursday's derby against the Cowboys at 1300 SMILES Stadium.

The axing of Kahu was not a surprise after Bennett benched him midway through the second half of the Bulldogs game.

However, Boyd's return to fullback comes as somewhat of a surprise given Isaako's impressive performances in three games at the back.

Isaako is Brisbane's long-term No.1 but he may have to wait longer to have a full-time crack at the position.

The shock loss to the Bulldogs kept Brisbane in seventh spot on the ladder and they must win their remaining four games to have any hope making the top four.