NSW state of Origin player Jack de Belin is in doubt for the Dragons. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP
Rugby League

NRL finals: 18 injured players racing the clock

3rd Sep 2018 2:16 PM
A TOTAL of 18 players are racing the clock for week one of the NRL finals.

The Dragons have mixed news with Jack de Belin (foot) in doubt.

De Belin arrived at Dragons training on Tuesday on crutches and in a moon boot. He has a potential tibia injury.

The star forward injured his ankle early in the Dragons' final-round win over Newcastle but played through the injury.

Meanwhile, Gareth Widdop (shoulder) is all but certain to play and Euan Aitken (hamstring) and Jason Nightingale (elbow) are "chances".

For the Rabbitohs, Sam Burgess (hamstring) has been cleared of serious injury and is expected to take the field.

At the Storm, Cameron Munster and Brodie Croft (both knee) are expected to be fit, but doubts surround Suliasi Vunivalu (hamstring) and Billy Slater (family matter).

Gareth Widdop is set to return from a shoulder injury.
Gareth Widdop is set to return from a shoulder injury.

The Broncos have Andrew McCullough (concussion), Tevita Pangai Jnr (hamstring) and Alex Glenn (calf) racing the clock, while Corey Harawira-Naera (concussion) must pass protocol for the Panthers.

Simon Mannering (sternum), Issac Luke (concussion) and Blake Green (calf) are carrying injuries for the Warriors, while Jesse Ramien (ankle) and Ricky Leutele (knee) are hoping to return for the Sharks.

