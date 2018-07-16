Casualty ward: Fears Croker’s season is over

CANBERRA coach Ricky Stuart has conceded it could be season over for his captain Jarrod Croker in another blow to the Raiders' NRL finals aspirations.

The star centre was taken from the field late in the first-half of the 38-12 victory over North Queensland because of a dislocated knee he aggravated in only the seventh minute of the game.

Croker went down early in Saturday night's clash, before medical staff strapped his knee and he attempted to play through the pain but it became too much after about 30 minutes.

It is the same injury he suffered in last year's All-Star match, which saw him miss the start of the season.

"It was disappointing losing our captain. I don't know what the extent of it is but it doesn't look good," Stuart said.

"I suppose the medicos will be able to explain it better, but they need to look at why the knee cap keeps popping out, so hopefully it's not too bad and doesn't need an operation, if he does then it's season-ending."

Croker is a key figure in the Raiders line-up. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

Croker's absence robs the Raiders of valuable experience and their first-choice kicker.

But with the Raiders still two games outside of the top eight, losing Croker is the last thing they need.

Canberra have already been hit by the NRL suspending Jack Wighton for the rest of the season for pleading guilty to assault charges.

That's on top of being without forward Shannon Boyd (calf), replacement fullback Brad Abbey (concussion), Joseph Tapine (suspension) and Luke Bateman (knee).

Star hooker Josh Hodgson is only four games into his comeback from ACL surgery.

In other injury news from Round 18:

- Chris Lawrence suffered a hamstring injury against the Dragons and faces several weeks out.

- Nene MacDonald hurt his foot early on against the Tigers with the extent of the damage not yet known.

- Brisbane forwards Jaydn Su'A and Joe Ofahengaue were injured in the loss to the Warriors.

- Sione Mata'utai is in doubt for the clash with the Titans after suffering a nasty concussion.

- James Maloney suffered a toe injury in Origin III with the extent of the damage not yet made clear.

- Christian Welch (Conussion) should be fine to play in round 19, while Cameron Munster could miss the match with a finger injury.

- Will Chambers, Billy Slater, Felise Kaufusi, James Tedesco, Latrell Mitchell, James Roberts, Josh Addo-Carr, Nathan Cleary, Boyd Cordner, Jai Arrow and Tyrone Peachey were all rested after Origin but are expected to play in round 19.

James Maloney could miss several weeks with a toe injury. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

BRONCOS

Andre Savelio (ACL, season)

Matt Gillett (Broken neck, Round 21)

Payne Haas (Shoulder, Season)

Jack Bird (Sternum, Indefinite)

Tevita Pangai Jnr (Hamstring, TBC)

Jaydn Su'A (Leg/foot, TBC)

Joe Ofahengaue (TBC)

BULLDOGS

Kieran Foran (Foot, Season)

Raymond Faitala-Mariner (Hand/Knee, Season)

Marcelo Montoya (Hamstring, season)

Greg Eastwood (Calf, TBC)

COWBOYS

Sam Hoare (ACL, Season)

Michael Morgan (Bicep, Season)

Jordan McLean (Foot, Indefinite)

Josh Chudleigh (Knee, Season)

Matt Scott (Knee, Round 19)

DRAGONS

Zac Lomax (Hand, Round 20)

Jacob Host (Dislocated shoulder, Round 21-23)

Nene MacDonald (Foot, TBC)

EELS

Reed Mahoney (Suspension, Round 18)

Tony Williams (ACL, Season)

Beau Scott (ACL, Season)

Manu Ma'u (Cheekbone, Indefinite)

KNIGHTS

Kalyn Ponga (Hamstring, Round 20-21)

Slade Griffin (Knee, Season)

Tautau Moga (ACL, Season)

Jacob Saifiti (Shoulder, Round 24)

Sione Mata'utia (Concussion, Round 19)

PANTHERS

Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Broken jaw, Round 22-23)

Sam McKendry (ACL, Season)

Tim Browne (Ruptured bowel, Retired)

Josh Mansour (Fractured cheekbone, Round 19)

Dylan Edwards (Shoulder, Season)

Peter Wallace (Shoulder, Retired)

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (Hamstring, Round 21)

James Maloney (Toe, Indefinite)

RABBITOHS

Richie Kennar (Foot, Round 19)

Jason Clark (Suspension, Round 20)

Greg Inglis (Broken thumb, Round 21-22)

RAIDERS

Ata Hingano (Ankle, Season)

Joseph Tapine (Suspension, Round 20)

Jack Wighton (Disciplinary, Season)

Brad Abbey (Concussion, Round 19)

Shannon Boyd (Calf, Round 21)

Jarrod Croker (Knee, TBC)

ROOSTERS

Bernard Lewis (ACL, Season)

Dylan Napa (Knee, Round 19-20)

SEA EAGLES

Apisai Koroisau (Foot, Season)

Curtis Sironen (ACL, Season)

Lachlan Croker (ACL, Season)

Jack Gosiewski (Broken arm, Round 19)

Akuila Uate (Ankle, Season)

Lewis Brown (Shoulder, Round 20)

SHARKS

Josh Dugan (Stress fracture fibula, Round 19)

Luke Lewis (Calf, Round 19)

Jack Williams (Pec, season)

Jesse Ramien (Shoulder, Round 19)

STORM

Dale Finucane (Hand, Round 19)

Sam Kasiano (Knee, Round 25)

Christian Welch (Concussion, Round 19)

Cameron Munster (Finger, Round 19)

TITANS

Bryce Cartwright (Broken hand, Round 20)

Dale Copley (Hamstring, season)

Max King (Shoulder, season)

WARRIORS

Nathaniel Roache (Back, Season)

Leivaha Pulu (Ankle, Round 20)

Tohu Harris (Knee, Round 21-23)

Bunty Afoa (Elbow, 23)

Ken Maumalo (Knee, TBC)

WESTS TIGERS

Mahe Fonua (Broken arm, Round 21-25)

Josh Reynolds (Shoulder, TBC)

Chris Lawrence (Hamstring, TBC)